“Extra Little Glow When She’s There”: How Danica Patrick Impacted Tony Stewart’s Team After Cup Series Move

When Rick Hendrick lured Tony Stewart into partnering with Gene Haas to form a NASCAR Cup Series team, the expectation was to roster top-tier drivers. Yet, the notion of enlisting a female driver in a domain as male-dominated as stock car racing might have seemed remote, not only for Stewart but for any other team owner as well.

The landscape shifted though when Danica Patrick made her full-time transition from IndyCar to NASCAR in 2012, reshaping the dynamics at Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). Reflecting on Patrick’s impact during a 2014 interview, Stewart acknowledged, “She’s brought a lot of enthusiasm. There’s just an extra little glow when she’s there.”

Initially, there were apprehensions within the team about how to interact with the IndyCar race winner, but Stewart noted that Patrick quickly dispelled any unease during her first visit to the shop.

Her arrival not only brought fresh energy but also challenged and eventually transformed the team’s dynamics. Stewart shared that Danica Patrick quickly became a linchpin at Stewart-Haas Racing, bringing a real energy that lightened the team’s spirit.

“She [Patrick] started busting on the guys but she’s just made everybody very comfortable. I mean everybody’s excited about her and we realized we’re just like Daytona and qualifying that we’re setting records with her. And that we’re all a part of it together,” Stewart remarked.

Reflecting on Patrick’s tenure before her 2018 retirement, Stewart in 2017 expressed his admiration for her unconquerable spirit, saying that she is one of the most fearless individuals he has ever encountered, who was always ready to tackle any challenge head-on.

However, despite her groundbreaking presence and determination, Patrick’s NASCAR Cup career, spanning seven years and 191 Cup Series starts, yielded modest results on the track. She secured seven top-10 finishes and captured a pole position at Daytona, yet a victory eluded her throughout her NASCAR journey.

Stewart’s thoughts on Patrick’s monumental achievement

Reflecting on a historic moment for both Patrick and SHR, Stewart recalled the day the now 42-year-old became the first woman to win a Cup Series pole at the 2013 Daytona 500. He said:

“I had the unique opportunity to witness it from the media center, not as a driver but in my dual role as an owner, still donned in my firesuit. Seeing the joy on Danica’s face as we launched the season from the front row was unforgettable.”

“The significance of leading the pack at Daytona cannot be overstated, and the palpable excitement she exuded confirmed we were part of something truly special. It was clear we were in for an exhilarating ride,” he added.

Patrick, who had previously also won a pole in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona in 2012 with JR Motorsports would go on to compete in five more Daytona 500s. Despite her spirited efforts, she did not manage to secure another front-row start or win an additional pole in her NASCAR career.