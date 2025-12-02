FACT Check: Is Mark Martin Really Returning to NASCAR in the Truck Series?

For a brief moment on Monday, NASCAR fans on social media held their breath in excitement as news broke that the legendary Mark Martin was coming out of retirement at the age of 66 to drive for Kaulig Racing’s Truck Series team at North Wilkesboro in 2026.

Advertisement

If it had been true, it would have been a move that shook the entire motorsports world, because that is the level of Martin’s reputation and prowess.

The news was published by an X account called “The Daily Downfords,” and it said that the former driver would compete as a free agent. But the rising fire was soon put off by Martin himself. He clarified that the news was fake and that he has no intention of returning to the race track as a competitor.

“I’m done. I don’t have the desire to do it. I’m happy with the life I have now,” he declared on the same platform, responding to the parody social account.

I’m done. I don’t have the desire to do it. I’m happy with the life I have now. — Mark Martin (@markmartin) December 1, 2025

Kaulig Racing is just stepping into the Craftsman Truck Series, partnering with Ram Trucks. It will feature five entries, and the drivers for three of those have already been revealed. It has been announced that the fourth entry, the No. 25, will be run by free agents. This is the probable reason why the news of Martin joining the team as a free agent gained immediate traction.

While disappointing, it ought to be remembered that he had a satisfying career while he was still here and is now enjoying his retirement while still doing his part as a dedicated veteran and serving as a strong voice of the fans. Martin raced part-time in the Truck Series for five seasons and secured seven wins. He also has 16 top-5 finishes and 20 top-10 finishes.

Martin’s final NASCAR start

Martin’s final NASCAR start came at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2013. He began the race in 22nd place and finished in 19th place. He raced in view of the top-10 throughout the day before fading off towards the end. 54 years old at the time, he was frustrated with how his car handled and left the track without comment.

Martin’s final tally at the culmination of a career that spanned 31 years was 40 victories in the Cup Series, 49 wins in what is now the O’Reilly Series, and seven wins in the Truck Series. The most glaring omissions in his resume are a Cup Series championship and a Daytona 500 win. Over a decade later, he is happy where he is now and will continue fighting for the betterment of the sport.