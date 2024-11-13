“Fans Love to Watch”: Joey Logano Defends NASCAR Amid Outrage Over Playoff Format

Fans have recently voiced cynicism over Joey Logano’s championship victory, yet the driver himself is baffled by the reaction. He pointed out that the playoff system, which has been in effect for 11 years, hasn’t changed the way drivers race, making the reaction all the more perplexing to him.

In a recent discussion with the anchors on Today, Logano expressed, “It’s set up for those intense, back up against the wall, got to perform right now, high-pressure moments that fans love to watch.”

“NASCAR knew that they needed that. Because, the old point system, if you go way back, it was 36 weekends, whoever scored the most points. So, someone would win three weeks to go.”

Hence he believes that the new NASCAR playoff system is exciting as it demands top performance from drivers across ten intense weeks, infusing the sport with big drama week after week.

The three time Cup Series Champion asserted that although the regular season is crucial for qualifying for the playoffs, the real test comes in the postseason. He embraced the format, saying, “I like it personally. Everyone can have different opinions. Obviously, I love it!”

Last year, Logano ended the season in P12, while his teammate Ryan Blaney won the championship. This year, the #22 driver’s regular season performance was muted, with just one win at Nashville aside from the All-Star race.

He managed only four top-10 finishes and three top-5s. However, he hit his stride in the playoffs, securing victories in Atlanta during the Round of 16, in Las Vegas in the Round of 8, and culminating with a win at Phoenix.

While talking to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockras, when asked if he’s tuned into the fan responses on social media, Logano admitted he’s mainly seen just the celebratory images, given his tight schedule. However, he found himself puzzled by the sudden shift in public opinion about the playoff format, which had been acceptable until his win.

He questioned, “What happened? Like nothing changed. I don’t get it because, as a race fan. If I take myself out of the car or I’ll just watch the Xfinity race and the truck stuff, the same format, I think it’s awesome. I love it… Why do we need to change that? It makes no sense to me when I hear all this. But whatever. I’ve got the trophy. I don’t really care.”

Critics have pointed fingers at him for advancing to the playoffs based on just one win and his overall inconsistency during the regular season. His advancement to the Round of 8 was followed by a disqualification of Alex Bowman’s car for weight issues at the Charlotte Roval attracted a few more critics.

Despite the backlash, Logano’s win close to the season, winning three of the final ten races, cemented his place at the podium — a feat others didn’t achieve.