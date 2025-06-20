Tom Brady Gets Joey Logano’s Attention for Proving to NASCAR That Age is Just a Number

Tom Brady seems to be aging in reverse. As he approaches 50, the former NFL quarterback looks younger, fitter, and more polished than ever. Although some people speculate he has had cosmetic enhancements, Brady credits his transformation largely to his unwavering discipline and dedication to physical wellness. Brady remains committed to the TB12 diet and continues training rigorously at 47.

His recent viral post—showing off muscular legs, a chiseled face, and a toned upper body—left fans and athletes alike both impressed and inspired. Among those who took notice was three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano. At 35, Logano is preparing for another run at a title and found himself captivated by Brady’s appearance and longevity.

He praised the seven-time Super Bowl champion as the gold standard for sustained success. Logano says Brady has stayed elite, even as the sport evolved and he aged, because he relentlessly focused on optimizing his body.

“When you step back and look, it’s probably easy to look the most at someone like Tom Brady because he has done it for so long at such a high level. And the sport obviously changed over time, and his body changed a lot too. You cannot do the same things you’re able to do when you’re 25 or 30, when you’re 40-plus. So you’ve got to find your new way to stay on top for that long. I don’t see how that cannot catch your attention.”

For athletes like Logano, Brady represents more than greatness—he’s a blueprint. In a world where time eventually catches up with everyone, Brady proves that with the right mindset and commitment, it’s possible to compete and excel long after most have peaked. He’s the model for anyone striving to defy the limitations of age and continue chasing success at the highest level.

While Brady serves as a major source of inspiration for athletes like Joey Logano, such examples are rare in NASCAR. However, there are still legends like Kevin Harvick, who, even at 49 and semi-retired, continues to compete at a high level.

So, what does it take to maintain that kind of longevity and peak physical condition, especially into your late 40s? For Tom Brady, one key has been his TB12 Method. This approach centers around fueling the body to boost energy, reduce inflammation, prevent injury, and speed up recovery.

The TB-12 Diet

It’s no surprise, then, that the TB12 diet strictly avoids anything processed or known to cause inflammation. That means cutting out non-organic, non–grass-fed dairy, refined carbs, trans and saturated fats, added sugars, excess salt, alcohol, and caffeine. Genetically modified foods are also off-limits, along with common culprits like soy products, cooking oils, and high-fructose corn syrup found in sweets and soft drinks.

Instead, the focus is on hydration and mindful eating. Brady advises drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day and avoiding food at least three hours before bedtime. Portion control is also important—eating just enough without feeling overly full.

The diet itself emphasizes whole, nutrient-rich foods: lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, olive oil, nuts, and seeds. Animal products like lean meats and fish are limited, with the TB12 Method recommending a nutritional split of 80% plant-based and 20% animal-based.

It’s a strict regimen, but if Brady’s longevity and physical condition are any proof, it’s a lifestyle that pays off.