Fans Rip “Idiots Running” NASCAR After Shady Rule Throws Ryan Blaney’s Playoff Bid Off-Track

Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney was not feeling like a champion after the first lap of the playoff race at Watkins Glen. How could he? The #12 car was caught in a huge wreck and was not able to continue the race. What made matters worse was that NASCAR did not even allow his crew to try and fix the car.

As per one of the commentators, it was due to the Damaged Vehicle Policy. The rule states that if a driver is unable to drive a car back to the pits after a wreck, they would not be allowed to compete in the rest of the race.

The #12 was indeed towed into the pits after the wreck as its steering column broke. The issue Blaney has with that rule is that a car with four flat tires would also have to be towed to the pits for a change but that rule is not enforced then.

He came into the event, sitting high up the points table but now, he is only 29 points ahead of the round of 12 cutline. It’s a tough break for the Team Penske star who has all to do in the final round of 16 race at Bristol.

“They didn’t give us a chance to fix it. How are they going to dictate if we are done or not? They have no idea of the damage. They said we were done because I couldn’t drive it back to the pit box, but if you have four flats, you get towed back to the pit box. You can’t drive that back. I don’t know what is going on or why they won’t give us a shot to work on it,” he said in an on-track interview.

Ryan Blaney is NOT happy after NASCAR said they’re done for the day pic.twitter.com/CRv3w9HvDc — Skewcar (@Skewcar) September 15, 2024

Blaney started from the back in the race and needed a good, clean start. However, he was just caught in the first-lap wreck caused by Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie along with some other playoff drivers. The only difference is that the others were able to continue with the race afterward.

Fans slam NASCAR’s officiating as they side with the reigning champion

A lot of people agreed with the 2023 Cup Series champion and slammed the officiating in the matter. “The idiots running this sport need to be tossed feet first in the wood chipper,” one user commented. “Can’t blame him at all,” wrote another.

Blaney’s point of view might be considered too harsh by some but that’s a minority of race fans. “I agree with Blaney,” one fan wrote. “I’d be pissed too. That’s ridiculous,” quipped another.

“NASCAR: Designs a car that can’t drive on flat tires and refuses to acknowledge the problem Also NASCAR: You spun and can’t get to pit road, you must have terminal damage,” another fan explained. All in all, it might not have been the organizers’ brightest moment and the debate could rage on for the whole week.