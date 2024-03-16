Chris Buescher gunning only for wins and not concerned about points after tough start to NASCAR season

For every driver out there, there are two ways to advance further into the season. One, they could go for a win, that would directly get them a spot in this year’s playoffs and two, they could try and gather enough points to make it above the cutline at the end of the regular season. However, to RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher, winning races appeals more than merely fighting for points.

For Buescher, that is not far-fetched at all. He recorded a career-best three wins last year and therefore, he believes that he and his team can bring that winning momentum back this year. “The way I see it, we’re not points racing this year,” admitted Buescher. “We’ve got to win races and we’re capable of winning races and when we go do that, the rest will fall in line.”

“I don’t think we’re a team that’s going to sit here and say we’re going to have to battle for this bubble spot of 15th, 16th, 17th for points to try to break into the playoffs,” he added.

Buescher didn’t have the best start to the current season. He crashed out at Daytona and then at Las Vegas. However, he backed it up with a ninth place at Atlanta, and a runner-up finish at Phoenix. Now Buescher has his eyes fixated on Bristol Motor Speedway. He feels like he has been strong here before and can certainly do it again.

Can the #17 Ford pilot seal the deal at Bristol?

In his 14 attempts at Bristol, Buscher has registered one win in 2022, apart from three top-5s and four top-10s. As of now, he sits 16th in the overall points standings. But with a win, he can frog jump several spots and lock himself into the playoffs.

“Bristol has been my favorite race track for a really long period of time. I’ve absolutely loved it there from the first I was able to go,” Buescher admitted. “I’ve always run really well there.”

“I’ve got that sword at home right now and got a Bristol win, won a Bristol Night Race, which has been the one race on the top of my list that I care for just a little bit more than anywhere else. It’s the most fun track we go to,” he added with confidence. Although Buescher looks forward to improving on the areas that his team is lagging behind, he doesn’t have any specific aspect to improve in his mind. Perhaps, better execution is the word that he’s looking for.