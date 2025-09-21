mobile app bar

Ryan Blaney Votes for NASCAR To Return to More Practice on Race Weekends

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Aug 27, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Ryan Blaney answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center

Aug 27, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Ryan Blaney answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center | Credits- Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

NASCAR has trimmed down its practice sessions significantly compared to pre-2020, when teams could spend two to three hours on track before the real show began. But this shift has taken some of the charm away from race weekends, and many, including Ryan Blaney recently, have advocated for practice time to be increased again.

The practice cuts were designed to prevent powerhouse teams from widening the gap at the top. Still, fans, drivers, and team owners have called for change, prompting NASCAR to make small concessions, such as expanding practice for the 2025 Daytona 500. Blaney, however, has drawn a firm line in the sand, echoing the sentiments of veterans like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Brad Keselowski.

Ahead of the Round of 12 opener at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Blaney declared that he’s a fan of the extended practice sessions, as they help him prepare better for the races.

“If I’m gonna pick, I like the extended practice, the 50 minutes. You get a couple of sets of tires. You’re able to go to the garage and try a few different things. They do that Champ Weekend, and then if they have a new track, that’s what they have,” said Blaney.

“That’s what I like, personally. I think it just gives people a better chance to understand where their cars are and play with some more stuff than they normally could with a 20-minute practice. That would be my vote. I don’t know where it’s gonna go, but that is my favorite form of practice.”

Blaney recalled the pre-COVID routine. A Friday hour-long session, then qualifying, followed by two more practices on Saturday before Sunday’s race. COVID changed the landscape, and now the current system, in his eyes, amounts to “pennies on the dollar.” Not a harsh assessment, considering teams are allowed just 15-20 minutes out on the track.

For Blaney, the sweet spot is, “A little happy medium ground is the 50-minute, two sets of tires, can go in the garage, that would be my vote.”

Likewise, earlier this year, Blaney had laid out why more track time pays dividends. He argued that more practice gives crews the chance to tinker, refine setups, and deliver stronger cars.

The benefits extend to veterans like Keselowski and even part-time drivers such as Jimmie Johnson, who still wrestle with adapting to new systems. For them, added practice could tighten competition and sharpen performance, raising the bar across the board.

