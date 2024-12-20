NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon. The 19th annual Dick Vitale Gala continues to raise awareness of children who have battled cancer over the years. The V Foundation has made major advances in pediatric cancer research and with your continued donations every penny goes toward more research. Dick Vitale’s pediatric cancer fund now tops a whopping $93 million dollars generated over the last 19 years. For more details visit v.org to get involved because, ‘It’s awesome, baby!’ © THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Rick has always said Hendrick Motorsports would not have happened without Max Muhleman.” These were Jeff Gordon’s words as the former driver remembered one of not only NASCAR but sports such as the NFL and the NBA’s pioneers in how teams operate in the modern day and age.

Gordon, a four-time Cup Series champion and one of stock car racing’s biggest stars recently celebrated Max Muhleman’s contribution to NASCAR, a figure team owner Rick Hendrick himself credited with the formation of Hendrick Motorsports, the single most winningest team in the history of stock car racing.

“(Muhleman) approached him about starting a NASCAR team more than 40 years ago. This photo of Max is from the original All-Star Racing announcement in 1984. From everyone at @teamhendrick, farewell to a dear friend and sports marketing legend,” wrote Gordon on his official X handle, offering his tribute to the late sports marketer who according to reports, died on Saturday last week.

Max Muhleman was the genius behind developing the permanent seat license in professional sports. This was one of Muhleman’s devices that helped the Panthers fund the construction of Bank of America Stadium and inspired several other copycat models.

The late 88-year-old’s contributions to the NBA came in the form of developing the strategy and pitch that would help Charlotte land an NBA expansion team in 1988.

“Max was instrumental in leading the NBA’s expansion efforts to Charlotte and establishing the Hornets franchise. Our thoughts are with Max’s family and friends during this time,” read the team’s official X post.

Muhleman’s contribution to NASCAR as his roster of Charlotte-based teams grew as he advised Rick Hendrick to start a Cup Series team when the businessman was just getting acquainted with the world of stock car racing. The entity went on to become Hendrick Motorsports, a team with the most wins of any organization in the sport’s history.