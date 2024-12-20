“He’s not the guy who catches or throws the ball, or owns the team or drives the race car. He’s the guy that puts it all together and makes it work,” elaborated Hendrick on Muhleman’s overall role in the sporting world.

Muhleman was preceded in death by his wife, 78-year-old Jean Edwards Muhleman. She helped Max set up Muhleman Marketing Inc. in the 1970s as the couple moved back to North Carolina after a stint in public relations for Ford Motor Company and legendary car builder Carroll Shelby. A highlight of his varied knowledge, several sporting leagues will remember Muhleman’s legacy, NASCAR included.