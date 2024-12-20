“Rick has always said Hendrick Motorsports would not have happened without Max Muhleman.” These were Jeff Gordon’s words as the former driver remembered one of not only NASCAR but sports such as the NFL and the NBA’s pioneers in how teams operate in the modern day and age.
Advertisement
Gordon, a four-time Cup Series champion and one of stock car racing’s biggest stars recently celebrated Max Muhleman’s contribution to NASCAR, a figure team owner Rick Hendrick himself credited with the formation of Hendrick Motorsports, the single most winningest team in the history of stock car racing.
“(Muhleman) approached him about starting a NASCAR team more than 40 years ago. This photo of Max is from the original All-Star Racing announcement in 1984. From everyone at @teamhendrick, farewell to a dear friend and sports marketing legend,” wrote Gordon on his official X handle, offering his tribute to the late sports marketer who according to reports, died on Saturday last week.
Rick has always said Hendrick Motorsports would not have happened without Max Muhleman, who approached him about starting a NASCAR team more than 40 years ago. This photo of Max is from the original All-Star Racing announcement in 1984. From everyone at @teamhendrick, farewell to… pic.twitter.com/ML95a5YU8k
— Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) December 19, 2024
Max Muhleman was the genius behind developing the permanent seat license in professional sports. This was one of Muhleman’s devices that helped the Panthers fund the construction of Bank of America Stadium and inspired several other copycat models.
The late 88-year-old’s contributions to the NBA came in the form of developing the strategy and pitch that would help Charlotte land an NBA expansion team in 1988.
“Max was instrumental in leading the NBA’s expansion efforts to Charlotte and establishing the Hornets franchise. Our thoughts are with Max’s family and friends during this time,” read the team’s official X post.
The Charlotte Hornets are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of renowned sports marketing legend Max Muhleman. Max was instrumental in leading the NBA’s expansion efforts to Charlotte and establishing the Hornets franchise. Our thoughts are with Max’s family and friends… pic.twitter.com/uAjB6UmBsE
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 19, 2024
Muhleman’s contribution to NASCAR as his roster of Charlotte-based teams grew as he advised Rick Hendrick to start a Cup Series team when the businessman was just getting acquainted with the world of stock car racing. The entity went on to become Hendrick Motorsports, a team with the most wins of any organization in the sport’s history.
“He’s not the guy who catches or throws the ball, or owns the team or drives the race car. He’s the guy that puts it all together and makes it work,” elaborated Hendrick on Muhleman’s overall role in the sporting world.
Muhleman was preceded in death by his wife, 78-year-old Jean Edwards Muhleman. She helped Max set up Muhleman Marketing Inc. in the 1970s as the couple moved back to North Carolina after a stint in public relations for Ford Motor Company and legendary car builder Carroll Shelby. A highlight of his varied knowledge, several sporting leagues will remember Muhleman’s legacy, NASCAR included.