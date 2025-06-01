For Ty Dillon, Affinity for Dale Earnhardt Did Not Start From Childhood: ‘We Were Scared of Him’

The newly released Prime Video documentary, Earnhardt, has been receiving rave reviews from NASCAR fans worldwide. It captures the little-known sides of the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr. through rare footage and exclusive interviews. Being one of the few active drivers who got to have a close relationship with him as a child, Ty Dillon was asked about it in a recent interview.

Advertisement

The Kaulig Racing driver firstly clarified that he has not yet watched the series. However, he did provide some insights into what his connection with Earnhardt was like. Dillon is the grandson of Richard Childress, the team owner for whom Earnhardt drove for the majority of his career. Just a little boy at the time, he got his leg pulled by the icon often.

He said, “I was very young at that time, but I just knew Dale [Earnhardt Sr.] from my perspective as a guy that when we were little and we were at the racetrack, he would come and bug my brother [Austin] and I, whether it was pinching us behind the neck or grabbing us as hard as he could to get our attention.”

He admitted that he and his brother, Austin, never liked getting hassled by Earnhardt because they were “scared of him.” But then, they got a pizza and a celebration every time he won a race. And Dillon is still grateful for that. He continued to express his reverence for Earnhardt and admiration at the fact that everyone still speaks of him.

How has Ty Dillon’s 2025 been going?

When Dillon joined Kaulig Racing as a full-time racer in 2025, he expressed strong optimism to the press. He said, “I think this is the best opportunity I’ve had, I feel like I’m stronger and wiser and better than I have ever been in my career.”

Since making his debut in 2014, he has raced in six full-time seasons with different teams. So, that was saying something. But unfortunately, his performances have failed to live up to his words.

After the first 13 races of the year, he is yet to finish inside the top 10. His best result was a 12th-place finish that came at the Texas Motor Speedway. It remains to be seen if the 33-year-old will make something of the trust that has been placed on him.