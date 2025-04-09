Kevin Harvick Does Not Back Down from Denny Hamlin Take That Did Not Sit Well With NASCAR Fans

When Denny Hamlin won at Darlington Raceway it also showed his skills and abilities in a sport where many of his peers have already retired. Celebrating his win, Hamlin hoisted a blue flag at Martinsville and Darlington emblazoned with “11 Against The World,” a nod to the Ohio State football team’s rallying cry. However, this gesture met with disapproval from Kevin Harvick, who expressed his reservations openly.

On his Happy Hour podcast, Harvick articulated his discontent with Hamlin’s post-Martinsville victory antics, stating, “I wish he would have just stayed out of the car right there and not pulled that flag out because everybody was cheering,” pointing out how the crowd’s initial boos shifted to cheers — a moment he felt was marred by the display of the flag.

Harvick detailed his thoughts further, expressing that with the crowd’s cheers and Hamlin’s prominent position, refraining from the flag display would have been prudent. Even Hamlin himself seemed surprised by the positive reception, as he admitted on his own podcast, Actions Detrimental.

Reiterating his discontent after Hamlin’s Darlington win, where he again displayed the flag, Harvick critiqued, “Here’s why I didn’t like the flag, because I want everyone to like Denny. When he got out of the car last week, it had been a long time since he had won in Virginia at Martinsville… I felt like the crowd was more on his side before the flag than after the flag.”

He added, “This week, there was no flag and there were a lot of 11 fans in the crowd giving the 11 salute. There was no indication that they may have been cheering when he got out of the car…”

“I’m a Denny Hamlin fan. I like Denny Hamlin, love what Denny Hamlin does. I don’t know, I felt like if there was no flag — and I know a fan made it for him — but you can hang it on the wall in your shop. You don’t have to bring it to Victory Lane.”

However, it appears that Hamlin has fully embraced his role as the antagonist, seemingly reluctant to shed this persona. Harvick analyzed the fans’ discomfort with Hamlin, attributing it to his penchant for jabs at fans and others during his podcast and various media appearances. Yet, with a growing fanbase at his back, it remains to be seen how Hamlin will wield his villainous image moving forward.