‘I Hope NASCAR Realizes It’: How the In-Season Tournament Is Shining a Spotlight on Stories Otherwise Buried Deep in the Field

Four drivers, Ty Dillon, Tyler Reddick, John Hunter Nemechek, and Ty Gibbs, have punched their tickets to the semifinals of NASCAR’s first-ever In-Season Challenge. Yet, it’s Dillon who has captured the headlines with his Cinderella run, fueled by last-lap heroics and opportunistic moves.

Advertisement

In a three-week stretch, Dillon first seized an eighth-place finish at Atlanta after a field-clearing wreck, knocking out top-seeded Denny Hamlin. He advanced again in Chicago, placing 20th while a crash sidelined his round two opponent Brad Keselowski to 37th. Then, in a final lap showdown at Sonoma, Dillon executed a textbook bump-and-run on Alex Bowman in the final corner, snatching 17th place and booking his spot in the semifinals at Dover.

Under normal circumstances, Dillon being 31st in the points table would have kept him well out of the spotlight. But the in-season tournament has flipped that script, putting the Kaulig Racing driver firmly in the conversation.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Dillon remarked, “A lot of people are surprised by our runs this year and runs during the In-Season tournament, but when you look at our average finish, we’re not really outperforming a whole lot of what we’ve done. We’re just taking advantage of the opportunities.

“But this In-Season tournament has given everybody a look into what our weekends are like and putting the spotlight on us when a lot of the times the TV broadcast and a lot of the media go to only the top five in each race and the top 10, top 12 in points.“

Dillon said that the tournament has created a platform for overlooked storylines and unsung teams and drivers with character. He added, “I hope NASCAR and all the media people realize it, not just speaking on my behalf but everyone that’s involved in it.”

Now, Dillon stands one step away from the final round of the In-Season Challenge. A victory over John Hunter Nemechek at Dover would earn him the right to race for the tournament crown and a $1 million bonus.

Should he advance, the ultimate test awaits: a clash against either 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick or Ty Gibbs, backed by the full might of the Joe Gibbs Racing team, in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis. Dillon and his team, however, not only accept the underdog label but wear it like a badge of honor.