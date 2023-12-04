Former Hendrick Star Announces Plans to Race in Kyle Larson’s High Limit Series

The High Limit Racing Series is seeing massive growth for the upcoming season with an expansion to 60 races across 19 states in the country. If all of this regarding the series was not enough, then the Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet-owned series is now seeing a former Hendrick Motorsports star and World of Outlaws icon Kasey Kahne join the field as well.

Kahne shared a message regarding his move to the series over his social media. In the video, he stated, “Hey everyone, happy holidays. We are getting ready for another race season around here. I just wanted to let you know that we are going to High Limit Racing in 2024. We are excited about it. They have put together a great schedule.”

He added, “That really makes a lot of sense for me to do a lot of racing yet still have some weekends to do other things. That should be pretty cool, we are going to have two cars out there, myself and Brad Sweet. Yeah, just excited for it. Hope everybody enjoys it and see you at the races.”

Starting next year, Kahne will be racing in the #9 car while Sweet will drive the #49 car.

Just earlier, Kahne announced that he will be moving in both of his World of Outlaws cars to the High Limit Series for the 2024 season. Over the last 15 years, Kasey Kahne Racing won a total of 6 championships and gathered more than 200 wins.

Kasey Kahne to start full-time in the High Limits Racing Series next February

Kahne’s first race in the series will start from February 12-13 at the East Bay Raceway Park in Florida. Thereafter, he will go through several such races across the nation with high-paying purse values.

Additionally, the former HMS star would not face any problems with the High Limit Racing schedule since he previously raced on several of these tracks in the past.

In fact, before his stock car racing career, Kahne used to race in midget and sprint races at a lot of these venues. He even went on to win several times at some of these race tracks.

Hence, his addition to the roster would surely bring in some enthralling and memorable racing next year.