Former Hendrick Star Announces Plans to Race in Kyle Larson’s High Limit Series

Srijan Mandal
|Published December 04, 2023

Former Hendrick Star Announces Plans to Race in Kyle Larson's High Limit Series

Oct 15, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) is introduced before the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The High Limit Racing Series is seeing massive growth for the upcoming season with an expansion to 60 races across 19 states in the country. If all of this regarding the series was not enough, then the Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet-owned series is now seeing a former Hendrick Motorsports star and World of Outlaws icon Kasey Kahne join the field as well.

Kahne shared a message regarding his move to the series over his social media. In the video, he stated, “Hey everyone, happy holidays. We are getting ready for another race season around here. I just wanted to let you know that we are going to High Limit Racing in 2024. We are excited about it. They have put together a great schedule.”

He added, “That really makes a lot of sense for me to do a lot of racing yet still have some weekends to do other things. That should be pretty cool, we are going to have two cars out there, myself and Brad Sweet. Yeah, just excited for it. Hope everybody enjoys it and see you at the races.”

Starting next year, Kahne will be racing in the #9 car while Sweet will drive the #49 car.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kaseykahne/status/1731407580700856819?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Just earlier, Kahne announced that he will be moving in both of his World of Outlaws cars to the High Limit Series for the 2024 season. Over the last 15 years, Kasey Kahne Racing won a total of 6 championships and gathered more than 200 wins.

Kasey Kahne to start full-time in the High Limits Racing Series next February

Kahne’s first race in the series will start from February 12-13 at the East Bay Raceway Park in Florida. Thereafter, he will go through several such races across the nation with high-paying purse values.

Additionally, the former HMS star would not face any problems with the High Limit Racing schedule since he previously raced on several of these tracks in the past.

In fact, before his stock car racing career, Kahne used to race in midget and sprint races at a lot of these venues. He even went on to win several times at some of these race tracks.

Hence, his addition to the roster would surely bring in some enthralling and memorable racing next year.

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

