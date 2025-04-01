Kyle Larson-Owned High Limit Series Cancels New Mexico Event in Light of Unfavorable Weather

Jul 3, 2022; Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) before the start of the KWIK TRIP 250 at Road America. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The second full-time, Kyle Larson-owned, High Limit Racing season, which kicked off on March 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — after a rain delay from its original March 13 start — was set to continue at Vado Speedway Park in New Mexico on April 1, 2025. However, the race has been scrubbed due to the forecast of severe gale-force winds exceeding 50 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday in New Mexico.

Advertisement

The team took to their X handle to break the news to fans, stating, “With unfavorable conditions including strong gale force winds north of 50 mph, the @Kubota_USA High Limit Racing debut at New Mexico’s @VadoSpeedway has been canceled in the interest of safety for racers, teams & fans.”

Furthermore, there are no plans to circle back to New Mexico for the remainder of the year, meaning the event will not find a slot in the 2025 calendar.

As a result, all pre-sale ticket orders will be refunded through the original payment methods. The cancellation means the New Mexico race, which was going to be the season’s seventh, will not take place.

With unfavorable conditions including strong gale force winds north of 50 mph, the @Kubota_USA High Limit Racing debut at New Mexico’s @VadoSpeedway has been canceled in the interest of safety for racers, teams & fans. ️ https://t.co/aEfwjjp8s5 pic.twitter.com/5AYtcFHB2R — High Limit Racing (@HighLimitRacing) March 31, 2025

The Series had charted an ambitious course for 2025, planning to stage 60 races across 36 tracks in 20 states. New Mexico’s Vado Speedway Park was a fresh addition to this season’s roster after being bypassed in 2024.

The next stops for the High Limit Series will be Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas on April 4, followed by a race at Dodge City Raceway Park in Kansas on April 5.

Both venues are greenhorns to the series, hosting their first events. Fans can catch all the action live on FloRacing, which holds the exclusive streaming rights for the Kubota High Limit Racing Series.

Among the roster of 60 drivers, Larson currently holds the 23rd spot in the points standings, amassing 149 points from having participated in only two races.

He has won one and secured a top-5 finish in another race. Meanwhile, his brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, currently sits at the top of the charts with 427 points, having bagged two wins and four top-5 finishes across six starts. Aaron Reutzel also boasts impressive stats with two victories, along with a top-5 and a top-10 finish.

While the future race entries for Larson remain under wraps, it will be intriguing to watch whether he can challenge Sweet for supremacy in the series.