Top 4 NASCAR Cup Drivers Likely To Be Eliminated During The 2024 Round Of 16

The 2024 Cup Series Round of 16 will kick start this weekend. The round comprises three races in Atlanta, Watkins Glen, and Bristol. Only 12 drivers will get to qualify for the next round meaning four will be eliminated. With the pressure of the playoffs on them, let’s take a look at who the most likely to be eliminated drivers are.

4. Daniel Suarez – The No. 99 Trackhouse Racing driver gained a seat in the playoffs after winning in Atlanta earlier this year. While his victory was largely celebrated, he has failed to impress with his performances since. His Chevrolet simply hasn’t carried enough speed and he has finished in the top 10 just six times over the course of the regular season.

Momentum is not on his side either with an 18th-place finish in Darlington last Sunday and a DNF in the Daytona summer race. He may fail to match the skills of his counterparts over the next three races. He has one playoff point going to Atlanta this weekend.

3. Austin Cindric – The No. 2 Team Penske driver secured his seat through a win at the World Wide Technology Raceway. It is one of his only three top-10 finishes this season. While the driver has found speed sporadically, he has failed to execute races consistently. Not attracting penalties will be a tall task for the team in its bid to survive the first round.

2. Chase Briscoe – The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was the final driver to qualify for the playoffs based on a win. His victory in Darlington was a record-setting one that caused huge upsets all around. But the very nature of it makes it highly doubtful if he can make it to the Round of 12. However, maintaining the momentum he has gained in Atlanta could serve him well.

Should he miss out on the upcoming race, Watkins Glen and Bristol will be too big of challenges for him.

1. Harrison Burton – Driving the No. 21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing, Burton produced the biggest surprise in the regular season. He won at Daytona and made a strong mark on the playoff system. A lot of questions arose over this caliber to be a playoff driver and they still exist. Undeniably, he is the least likely driver to survive the coming storm.

His best result apart from the victory at Daytona was a 10th-place finish in Talladega. If at all there is hope for him, it will be in Atlanta.