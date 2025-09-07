Austin Cindric Shares the Secret Behind His NASCAR Drive: Staying ‘Chronically Unsatisfied’

Sep 6, 2025; Madison, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric (2) looks on during practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Team Penske’s Austin Cindric is one of the 16 drivers currently vying for the 2025 Cup Series championship in the playoffs. Ahead of the upcoming race at Gateway, he spoke to the press about the moment when he began feeling like he belonged in NASCAR’s premier tier. And you wouldn’t guess it.

“I’d say the next one,” he said, when asked at what moment he felt like he had proven himself enough. “Whatever the next one is, you’re only as good as your last race.

“I’m chronically never satisfied with a whole lot else other than winning. Even races where you think I’d be excited after a finish, if I feel like there’s still meat left on the bone, I’m usually not satisfied.”

Notably, this is Cindric’s fourth full-time season in the big show, and he has three wins recorded thus far. Being a driver for Team Penske, one of the most successful organizations in motorsports, is not an easy task. It comes with a magnitude of expectations, and not every individual can fulfill them.

Cindric admitted that these expectations have led him to not be satisfied with mediocrity and to always strive for better. Four years in, he mentioned how he is being respected throughout the field.

He is 12 points above the playoff elimination line heading to Gateway. He has this race and the next, in Bristol, to make it to the next round.

Assessing from the late-season explosiveness that his team’s cars have carried in recent years, it won’t be a surprise if the No. 2 Ford driver manages to chase his next win and capture it in the immediate weeks.

Cindric sets the expectations for Gateway

Continuing the press meet, he was asked what level of performance on Sunday would make him comfortable leaving the race venue. Cindric replied that not leaving at least 20 points above the playoff elimination line would be disastrous.

He said, “I would describe our position as being fairly neutral at the moment. Twelve is better than two. Even with 20, nothing is guaranteed. With as many unknowns as there are with Bristol, with what unexpected comes next week.”

Cindric has raced at World Wide Technology Raceway thrice over the last three seasons. He finished 11th in the first year, 13th in his second year, and won the race in 2024. Reaching Victory Lane once again would be the ideal thing that could happen for him at this juncture.