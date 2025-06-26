“I’m Here to Win”: Piper Harvick Certainly Has Kevin Harvick’s Racing DNA as Former Racer Recalls Hilarious Incident

Holding his daughter Piper, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (4) walks the catwalk during the driver introductions for the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on Nov. 5, 2023. | Image credit: Alex Gould/Special for The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recently, Keelan Harvick outdueled his father, Kevin Harvick, in a dramatic Pro Late Model showdown during the CARS Tour West event at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. It was Keelan’s first-ever race in the Pro Late Model division — and the way he handled the moment had everyone thinking he’s just as competitive as his father. Now it seems his daughter Piper Harvick is the wildcard inside the Harvick home. She recently showed her father a glimpse of just how competitive she really is.

Kevin Harvick, on his podcast Harvick’s Happy Hour, revealed that his seven-year-old daughter, Piper Harvick, shows an even stronger competitive streak than her older brother. Sharing a candid anecdote, Harvick posted a clip on X captioned, “Nobody passes Piper Harvick … not even in practice,” stressing her no-nonsense approach on the track.

Harvick said, “Piper’s been going out on the go-kart track, on the big track now. We got her a faster kart, so she can go out with all the big kids and run during the normal sessions.

“So, first time out on the racetrack, there’s a pack of Briggs that are all grouped up drafting. And her kart, it goes pretty fast on a straightaway because she’s so light. And these guys get on the inside of Piper to pass her, she runs them all the way to the grass.

“These guys are in the grass, mad, pissed off, coming in the pits, pointing at her. And she’s just head down, and she comes in and we’re like, ‘Piper, you can’t do that.’ She’s like, ‘There’s nobody passing me. I’m here to win.’”

Harvick concluded, “We got a little fireball.”

Piper’s intense racing skills don’t stop at the racetrack. In a previous podcast episode, Harvick had even recalled how she often dismisses his advice and insists on speaking only to her crew chief. Following a race where she finished third, Kevin offered her feedback on missed opportunities, only for Piper to grow visibly frustrated. Despite her top-three finish, she was anything but satisfied.

Between her fierce resolve and no-holds-barred attitude, Piper Harvick may very well carry the next torch in the family’s racing legacy.