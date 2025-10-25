mobile app bar

Chase Briscoe Reveals Why He’s Rooting for Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing to Claim Three of NASCAR’s Final Four Spots

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chase Briscoe answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center.

Aug 27, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Chase Briscoe answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After his YellaWood 500 win at Talladega Superspeedway last week and qualifying for the Championship 4 race, Chase Briscoe floated the idea of seeing all three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers in the Championship 4, insisting he has no qualms about squaring off against his own teammates.

With Denny Hamlin already locked in after his Las Vegas win to open the Round of 8, and Christopher Bell leading the points among the remaining contenders, Briscoe stated that he welcomes an all-JGR show at Phoenix.

Speaking on this week’s Rubbin’ is Racing with Spider and Large, Briscoe said, “Hopefully we can get Christopher in there as well. (It’d) Be pretty cool if we could have three out of the four. And honestly, I hope it is that way because as a competitor, I think naturally you have to think you’re the best one. And whenever we go to the championship four race and I’m racing three of my teammates, well, I know that we all have the exact same equipment.”

“It’s just going to come down to out of us three, who can perform the best? And if you go there with three other teams or three other organizations, there’s just a ton of question marks about do they have better stuff, better resources, whatever. But when we’re racing just JGR cars, I know they have the exact same opportunity that I have, and it just comes down to who can do it the best,” he added.

When asked which driver he’d prefer as the fourth finalist if all three JGR cars advance, Briscoe didn’t play favorites. He noted that every contender at this stage has a championship pedigree, and none would be an easy mark.

Still, he admitted, “I’d be lying if I said I hope a Penske car doesn’t get in…If you look at the statistics, the last three years, they’ve been unbelievable there.”

Briscoe added that whether it’s a Hendrick or a Penske entry, the battle at Phoenix will be a tall order. No one gets to this point in the season without being one of those elite guys, he said.

Hence, to him, it doesn’t matter who the fourth guy is; they’ll all be tough to beat. Even his own teammates are going to be hard to beat. He will carry the mindset that they are going there to win, so his job is just to outrun the other three.

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these