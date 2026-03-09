Four-Time IndyCar Champion Teases NASCAR Run

The Desert Double at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the IndyCar Series and NASCAR, proved to be a resounding success this weekend. The biggest stars from the two worlds met at the short track and opened the door to similar collaborations in the future. One of the most exciting outcomes that could stem from this is Alex Palou’s potential entry into stock car racing.

Palou is a four-time IndyCar Series champion. He appeared in an interview with Fox Sports alongside Kyle Larson, where the two drivers discussed foraying into each other’s racing disciplines. Larson has already debuted in IndyCar and attempted the Indianapolis 500 twice, in 2024 and 2025. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get the result he wanted on either occasion, finishing 18th and 24th.

Palou, however, at 28 years of age, has rocked the open-wheel racing world and become a four-time IndyCar Series champion. The Spaniard, who has gotten shouts from F1, also won the 2025 Indianapolis 500, which begs the question: why hasn’t he tried his luck in stock car racing yet?

“Nobody told me!” he exclaimed when asked if he would crossover. “I would have done it! 100%. If Chip [Chip Ganassi Racing] allows me, yes.”

Palou’s readiness for a tougher form of racing is praiseworthy. But then, he would prefer it if his debut were at a road course and not at an oval. He realizes that overall jumping all in wouldn’t be such a wise choice.

Palou’s long-running interest in NASCAR road courses

Palou was a guest on Kevin Harvick’s Harvick Happy Hour podcast last year after winning the Indianapolis 500. He clarified that he no longer had an interest in moving to F1 but did not rule out the possibility of moving to NASCAR.

“Oh, absolutely. I’d be down for that,” he said. “I mean, it’s a very different car, it’s a very different kind of racing, but I know I would get smashed by all of you guys on ovals, but I would love to give it a try at a road or a street course.”

Palou drives for Chip Ganassi Racing in the IndyCar Series. Notably, Ganassi sold his NASCAR operation a few years ago. Had he still been running it, it might have been far easier for Palou to try his hand at stock car racing.