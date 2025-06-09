“This Would Be Awful If…”: Despite Fuel Saving Strategies, NASCAR Fans Reveal What Made the Michigan Race “Awesome”

Jun 8, 2025; Brooklyn, Michigan, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers Shane van Gisbergen (88) Brad Keselowski (6) and driver Bubba Wallace (23) race down the main straightaway during stage three of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

NASCAR’s Michigan race proved to be a showstopper, striking a chord with fans in ways that few other events this season have. While tracks like Nashville held their own, the FireKeepers Casino 400 delivered a different flavor of drama.

With 15 lead changes among 11 drivers, the action ran deep into the final laps. Denny Hamlin, who led only five of the 200 laps, played the long game perfectly, conserving just enough fuel to sneak into Victory Lane while others fell by the wayside.

Both Carson Hocevar and William Byron had one hand on the trophy as the race neared its conclusion. Byron, who seemed almost ready to seal the deal, ran out of fuel with one and a half laps remaining. Hocevar, fresh off a runner-up finish at Nashville, showed serious pace and looked primed to challenge until a flat left-rear tire with 18 laps to go knocked him out of contention.

Though he knew his fuel window wouldn’t carry him to the end, Hocevar kept pushing to get as close to the front as possible. But flat tires spelled disaster for the sophomore, derailing his chances in both the Truck and Cup Series races over the weekend.

The drama didn’t just resonate with fans — it won over NASCAR insiders, too. Jeff Gluck summed up the collective sentiment when he wrote, “This has to be the best race of the year so far. This has been awesome.” His post opened the floodgates in the comments section, where fans offered their takes on what set this race apart.

This has to be the best race of the year so far. This has been awesome. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 8, 2025

Many pointed to the broadcast as a game-changer. One fan noted, “Broadcast absolutely made this race the best one of the season. Thanks @SportsonPrime @DaleJr the way they covered the battles, there was non stop action.”

Another chimed in, “Shows how important a broadcast is. This would be awful if Fox was broadcasting it. Night and day difference.”

A third NASCAR fan echoed a similar sentiment, praising the production while throwing in a jab: “Broadcast excellent again. Except for playing that Creedence riff over and over again all day.”

One even gave props to the team of analysts: “It’s amazing what happens when cars go fast and the announcers actually enjoy the sport.”

The enthusiasm spilled over into calls for a second race at Michigan. “Michigan really needs 2 races, this track is awesome for the next gen car,” one fan asserted.

With Michigan raising the bar, all eyes now turn to Mexico City, where NASCAR’s top two series will venture into uncharted territory. Whether the first international race can match the Michigan thriller remains to be seen, but expectations would definitely be high.