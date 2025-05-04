“Freedom Isn’t Free”: Christopher Bell Overwhelmed With Emotion After Taking Part in Prestigious Ceremony

Driver Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing speaks to the press following NASCAR Cup series practice at Circuit of the Americas Friday, March 24, 2023. © Mikala Compton / USA TODAY NETWORK

Each Memorial Day weekend, Charlotte Motor Speedway honors the fallen with a solemn Coca-Cola 600 pre-race ceremony that features representatives from all six branches of the military. As part of its longstanding tradition to start Military Appreciation Month, the speedway invited defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Christopher Bell, along with his wife, Morgan Bell, and Joe Gibbs Racing president Dave Alpern, for a visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

During the visit, Bell was first introduced to Col. Mike Binetti, Chief of Staff at Arlington National Cemetery, before making his way to the grave of First Lieutenant Audie L. Murphy, a World War II hero and the most decorated American combat soldier of the conflict.

Later, Bell, his wife, Alpern, and Speedway Motorsports Chief Operations Officer Mike Burch were escorted to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Bell and Burch were then briefed on the wreath-laying protocol inside the Memorial Amphitheater’s artifacts room.

With precision and reverence, the wreath was placed before the two stepped back. The moment was marked by a silence that soon gave way to the solemn notes of Taps.

At exactly 11 AM ET, the clock bells rang, signaling the changing of the guard. Bell, Alpern, Burch, and Morgan Bell observed the ritual from the steps leading down to the tomb, where members of The Old Guard have stood watch continuously since 1948.

Moved by the magnitude of the experience, Bell shared, “Just being here at Arlington – It is a constant reminder that freedom isn’t free.”

He reflected further, “It reminds you that it is a memorial day. All of these people here have paid the price and given us the freedom that we have in the United States of America… It just hits hard whenever you see how many people are here and how many people have paid the ultimate price for us to live in the country that we live in and to have the freedoms we have.”

Bell’s grandfather served in World War II, and his uncle fought in the Vietnam War. Though Bell had never visited Arlington before, he leaned on the words of his father, David, who had once visited.

His father had told him it was an honor to take part in the wreath-laying ceremony and to witness the changing of the guard — an experience marked by indefatigable discipline and precision.

Alongside the wreath-laying, the group also visited the gravesite of the astronauts lost in the Challenger explosion and spent time with members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard.

With the Coca-Cola 600 set for May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bell, having fully embraced the weight of the tribute, will no doubt aim to take another crack at the win this year.

Fox Sports veteran believes Bell is ready for a Cup championship win

Fox Sports’ lead NASCAR commentator Mike Joy recently joined Kevin Harvick on his podcast and offered his take on which driver, aside from Kyle Larson, he’d like to see win a championship — and even take a shot at the Indy 500. Before Joy could say the name, Harvick called it: Christopher Bell.

Joy affirmed, “Yes. Yeah, he’s Wow. He will be a champion of this sport. I have no doubt. I really wished he’d had the chance to run for it last year.”

Joy pointed to how Martinsville threw a wrench in Bell’s title hopes last season, along with a couple of blocking Chevrolets, but praised Bell’s composed response and the way he addressed the situation without publicly challenging NASCAR.

According to Joy, that approach earned Bell a great deal of respect both in the garage and across the sport. He added, “He’s [Bell] someone that NASCAR respects and listens to. And I think they’re ready for him to be a champion.” With Bell already having secured three consecutive wins this season, it remains to be seen whether Joy’s prediction will come true by the end of this year.