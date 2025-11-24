Mark Martin Publicly Trashes NASCAR’s Functioning in Social Media Rant

Several strings of shocking text messages between the top brass at NASCAR are being revealed to the public as part of the ongoing antitrust lawsuit between the promotion and 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The latest outcome of them all has left the racing icon Mark Martin furthermore frustrated with NASCAR’s functioning and attitude than he already was.

Bob Pockrass posted screenshots of a text exchange between Steve Phelps and NASCAR Vice President Brian Herbst from August 2023. The former can be seen viciously attacking Richard Childress for some remarks that he had made at the time. Unable to contain himself, Martin got on X and picked up a lengthy rant along with fans who shared his emotion.

Martin wrote in response to Pockrass, “This has been going on in the sport I love. I’m just disappointed all the way around. There were plenty of problems before Charters and the RTA [Race Team Alliance], but I’m not sure how you ever fix all this now.”

This has been going on in the sport I love. I’m just disappointed all the way around. There were plenty of problems before Charters and the RTA but I’m not sure how you ever fix all this now. https://t.co/3iLLmT4XzC — Mark Martin (@markmartin) November 23, 2025

One fan replied to him that the charter system ought to be booted and that the field has to be maxed out at 43 cars.

“I went broke in 1982 and had to liquidate for pennies on a dollar,” Martin replied. “I appreciate the concept of the charter system, but hate the repercussions of what has come with them. I’m with you. Let them race for the prize money like they used to. There would be 45 teams every week. Eventually.”

The Hall of Famer then hit another fan with a strong dose of reality by writing, “Less opportunity in my opinion. If you don’t have 40 million you can’t get in. Before, all you had to do was get a car.” How things work now is that teams have to procure standardized parts from NASCAR to race.

Should one of these parts fail during qualifying, their entire race day falls apart. When a fan pointed this out, Martin said, “Yes, that’s the ugly challenge of racing. That’s what makes it so elite. Hopefully you don’t break one of those crappy ass parts.” And finally, a follower noted that Martin himself wouldn’t have begun his career as an independent racer had the charter system existed back then.

He acknowledged by simply responding, “Bingo.” This sequence is just yet another episode in the year-long frustration that Martin has had with NASCAR over several matters.