From Brad Keselowski vs. Marcos Ambrose to Chris Buescher vs. SVG, Reliving Epic Last-Lap Battles at Watkins Glen

Sep 15, 2024; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (17) does a burn out following his victory in the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

Watkins Glen International is one of the most celebrated road courses in the U.S. And that’s especially true when it comes to NASCAR, as WGI has played host to some of the greatest last-lap battles in the sport’s history.

Arguably the best finish came in 2012. Kyle Busch looked like he would win, but he was punted by Brad Keselowski heading into the last lap.

Then, just when it looked like Keselowski would win, along came Tasmanian native Marcos Ambrose, who battled back-and-forth before a tire issue in the last three corners ended Keselowski’s hopes, as Ambrose made one final pass to grab the checkered flag.

Former NASCAR Cup driver turned broadcaster Dale Jarrett couldn’t have described the finish in a better way than when he said, “That was a year’s worth of excitement in 2.45 miles (WGI’s length).”

Even though he lost, Keselowski couldn’t have agreed more with Jarrett, telling ESPN.com, “That’s how racing should be.”

Then there was last year’s race at ‘The Glen’

Then there was last year’s equally exciting finish in double overtime, starting off with a final restart. Just when it looked like Shane van Gisbergen would earn his second Cup win of his brief career (after his first Cup race ever, winning the inaugural Chicago Street Race), he made an uncharacteristic mistake and ultimately came up short to Buescher.

“I had a feeling something big was going to happen and sure enough, he had that big slide,” Buescher said of SVG’s error to NASCAR.com.

“There have been so many fantastic last one or two laps here at The Glen and I certainly feel like I’m going to go back and watch that one, and it’s going to feel like it’s going to add up with some of the old school Ambrose, Keselowski battles or a handful of others.”

As much as van Gisbergen lamented his mistake and loss to Buescher, little did he know what was in store for him in 2025, a year in which he’s already won three, and could add another on Sunday.

In fact, given how he came up so agonizingly short to Buescher last year, it’s a pretty safe bet that if Sunday’s race once again comes down to the last lap or two, SVG will likely be in the fight for the checkered flag.