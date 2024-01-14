Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Shares Full-Body Workout Routine With Fans

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 30: Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8), on the red carpet at the NASCAR Awards Celebration, November 30, 2023 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: NOV 30 NASCAR Awards Celebration EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23113020

Being a NASCAR driver’s wife can be quite challenging at times. Putting up with the frequent and long travels to various racetracks across the country and staying up and awake in the process is a daunting task in itself. Needless to say, the wife of Kyle Busch too feels the heat every weekend. Luckily, Samantha Busch is an extremely health-conscious individual and, with that, a gym freak.

In a recent Instagram reel, Samantha Busch flaunted an eye-catching neon green panther-printed gym wear and leaked her latest full-body workout regimen that includes five combo movements ranging from various compound exercises between squats and dumbbell rows.

She wrote in the caption of a workout video:

“1. Get those legs working with a reverse lunge, but don’t forget to add the knee drive hold for those abs.

2. Punch it out while squatting with a cross-body punch. Hello added shoulders and core!

3. Engage your core with a bear plank hold, then amp it up with a single-leg crunch. Ouch, but in a good way!

4. Twist it out by doing a squat with a dumbbell twist. Talk about working those obliques!

5. Focus on stability for an ultimate challenge with a dumbbell single-arm row and add a leg lift for an extra challenge.”

Indeed, she is a gym-a-holic, and she has to be. The life of Rowdy’s better half is full of hurdles. She is the mother of a budding racer, Brexton Busch, and a daughter, Lennix, who has recently turned one.

Hence, lady Busch needs to be physically fit to endure the din and bustle of her busy schedule of managing so many aspects of the Busch household.

Samantha Busch stays positive amidst an underlying health scare

Those who have been following Samantha Busch on social media for quite some now would know that the fitness influencer is battling alopecia areata, a disease that occurs when the body’s immune system degenerates one’s hair follicles.

When she posted a picture of her scalp on her Instagram, the fans showered their concerns for her.

When someone asked, “How’s the hair loss going?”, Samantha replied, “Not great. I feel like sometimes the shed is normal, and sometimes it goes into high gear. Hoping this new diet and supplements will help, since the prescription meds had too many side effects for me.”

As she said, Samantha Busch relies on a protein-rich diet and a very dynamic lifestyle to overcome her health condition. However, fans often speculate that her hair loss is a side-effect of her breast implants.

Whatever the reason might be, her well-wishers would be hoping that she find a permanent solution for this disease.