“Getting Picked Off By That Freaking…”: Joey Logano Sheds Light on Rivalry With the Unlikeliest of Foes

Joey Logano revealed on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio last year that he is secretly a farmer. He grows chickens, goats, and other livestock animals in his backyard. The Team Penske driver calls it a “hobby farm” that his wife, Brittany Baca, and his children enjoy. In a recent interview with NASCAR, he jovially opened up on how foxes were becoming a big headache in this project.

Talking about how he got to growing chicken, he said, “My wife went to tractor supply and brought home some chicks. Before you know it, you have chickens coming out of your ears. Then we have to hatch a couple, right? Incubate them and see if you can actually hatch them. Well, you can. That’s amazing, and now there’s more chickens.”

Joey vs. the foxes is the rivalry we didn’t know we needed. pic.twitter.com/uLugC0YMWH — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 13, 2025

Around 20 chickens are free-ranging in the Logano backyard currently. He is quite proud of that fact and noted that he had some funny names for each of them. The one problem with letting them roam around without supervision comes through a fox that has been troubling him for a while now.

“We used to free-range them out, and they would just walk around the yard. But then they are getting picked off by that freaking fox!” he seethed. “Every time I saw that thing, it pissed me off.” He went on to educate viewers that catching a fox isn’t an easy thing to do. “They are smart, They’re fast,” he said, unintentionally drawing descriptions that would suit him.

The unfair penalty that NASCAR issued against Logano in Phoenix

The defending Cup Series champion was penalized in Phoenix last Sunday for jumping the yellow line before the start/finish line during a restart. NASCAR issued a pass-through penalty, which forced him to the back of the field. While he managed to secure a 13th-place finish, he was still fuming at the promotion for the punishment.

He said on the team radio, “No way. It was freakin’ nothing. That is ridiculous.” Several others, including Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr., have lashed out at NASCAR for this decision. Harvick, in particular, sounded beyond frustrated on the Harvick Happy Hour podcast. He said, “I’m tired of the inconsistencies that go with the officiating. It has been absolute c**p.”

Logano’s next race will be at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. He has won four times on the intermediate track and is its latest conqueror. It remains to be seen if he will secure his playoff berth this time with yet another victory.