“Growing Into a Great Young Man”: Kurt Busch’s Adorable Post for Nephew Melts Hearts of NASCAR Fans

On August 26, 2023, Kurt Busch declared his retirement from full-time competition in the NASCAR Cup Series. Yet, his passion for motorsport remains undimmed, particularly when it comes to dirt racing. Recently, Busch was spotted at the 83rd ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway, accompanied by his girlfriend, Lyda Moore.

Busch took to social media to share his experience, expressing his enjoyment of the event and the opportunity to introduce Lyda to the exciting world of dirt racing. His post read: “Had a blast over the weekend showing Lyda around @VenturaRaceway We also got to watch @KyleBusch @KyleLarsonRacin @TylerTRD for the TurkeyNightNationals.”

In addition, Kurt took a moment to praise his nephew, Brexton, Kyle Busch’s son, for his impressive season: “Congrats to my lil nephew @brextonbusch for an amazing season and growing into a great young man. Give him a follow!”

Had a blast over the weekend showing Lyda around @VenturaRaceway We also got to watch @KyleBusch @KyleLarsonRacin @TylerTRD for the TurkeyNightNationals 🏎️ Congrats to my lil nephew @brextonbusch for an amazing season and growing into a great young man. Give him a follow! pic.twitter.com/m5e0d1YAJG — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) December 2, 2024

Fans expressed their feelings on Busch’s post, with one declaring, “Awesome. You and your brother are the best brother combo in NASCAR history- yes I said it. As big of an Allison family fan as I am, the Busch’s are the best!”

Another fan shared their delight, commenting, “Good to see you out with family and friend.”

Meanwhile, one admirer praised his familial role, stating, “Uncle Kurt is The Best!!!” and another added, “Always been a huge fan of yours! Great pics and sending best wishes!”

While Brexton enjoyed a strong season, his father, Kyle, faced challenges, going winless this season after securing three victories last year during the regular season.

To refine his skills and adapt to the Next Gen cars’ demands, Kyle has turned to midget car racing this off-season, including participating in the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix.

What unfolded at the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix?

Kyle participated in his second midget race of the season at the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix, after initially competing at Bakersfield Speedway on November 26.

In this event, he drove the #51B but did not advance to the main 98-lap event, placing P8 in the first round of qualifiers, which was insufficient for progression. Similarly, NASCAR colleague Kyle Larson also struggled to advance.

During the race, while Busch showed promise, a collision with Corey Day derailed his efforts, relegating him to a P20 finish. Meanwhile, Day celebrated a big achievement by becoming the youngest winner in the history of the Turkey Night Grand Prix, securing victory just two days after his 19th birthday.

He led the final 17 laps, clinching the win after a second-place finish at last year’s event. Adding to the celebrations, Daison Pursley captured the 2024 USAC National Midget Championship, marking his first career championship with the United States Auto Club.