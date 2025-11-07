NFL vs NASCAR: How the Two Sports Are Similar, and Different, According to Joe Gibbs

Joe Gibbs is one of the biggest icons in the world of motorsports. But he is also an equally legendary name in the NFL world. He served as the head coach for the Washington Redskins from 1981 to 1992 and then from 2004 to 2007. Having such a commanding presence in both sports, he happens to be one of the few in the world with the authority to comment on the similarities between them.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, he explained the parallels between coaching a championship team in the NFL and a championship team in NASCAR. He was further questioned about how similar the two are. He began his reply by pointing out the largely identical roles of a quarterback and driver, head coach and crew chief, etc.

He continued, “The two sports in that way are a lot alike. Over here, we have a car. Many times that thing does not obey. You can’t chew it out or threaten it, okay? But I do think the two sports are a lot alike. My role is totally different. In football, I can make it happen. I was over there. I grew up in it. Technically called plays, make it happen. Over here I can’t, okay? My role over here is totally different.”

How is it different? He explained, “Pick the people, work with the people, try and keep our sponsors happy. I said my biggest thrill is trying to pay the bills on the first of every month. So my role here is different (smiling).” NASCAR, he says, is more difficult than its counterpart because he has to manage four teams over here as against a single operation in the NFL.

How Gibbs prepares his men to win championships

Another interesting question that was put in front of the coach was how he preps his drivers/players and other team members for that one final race/game that would make them champions. He said, “I think over here, it’s mostly the crew chiefs. They have that close working relationship. They’re constantly in the sim. They’re going over things with their drivers.”

“They’re trying to climb the mountain, get it done. The crew chiefs over here deserve the credit.” In the NFL, he played the role that a crew chief plays in NASCAR. He was the core motivator, he was the guy who made things happen, and he was the one who made the decisions. He concluded by humbly stating that he is just the guy in the background in NASCAR who pays for everything.