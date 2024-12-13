“Gives Me a Ton of Respect for Him”: When Christopher Bell Lauded Chase Elliott After Decision to Move Out of Comfort Zone

The importance of NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in grassroots-level racing cannot be understated. It gives them some much-needed track time and promotes platforms like dirt racing to a great extent. This is why longtime dirt racer Christopher Bell was pleased with Chase Elliott when he decided to get his name on the entry list for the 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said, “I am thrilled. I think it is really cool that he is doing it. I don’t know if it’s important that he does it but I think it’s really awesome.”

“The fact that he is willing to step outside of his comfort zone and obviously try something completely different than he has never done in his life. It gives me a ton of respect for him. I’m very proud of him for trying it and ups my respect level tremendously,” added Bell.

Getting ready for the Chili Bowl next week. #di9 Hit the link to watch the new video ⬇️https://t.co/uRCgEcWdAn pic.twitter.com/Q4VN4sF8mM — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) January 6, 2022

The crown jewel event held in Tulsa, Oklahoma attracts various drivers from all across the country. It did so with the freshly crowned Cup Series champion Elliott in 2021 as well.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver essentially had no background in dirt racing, making his appearance all the more interesting. Bell was impressed at this and spoke highly about the 2020 Cup Series champion.

Bell has previously won the Chili Bowl Nationals event consecutively from 2017-2019. This was a feat that only Kevin Swindell beat with a record four straight wins.

The #20 Toyota driver’s involvement in dirt racing made his praises for Elliott extremely valuable. The champion himself was eager and excited at the idea of newness and expressed it to the press multiple times before the event.

How Elliott’s maiden Chili Bowl Nationals appearance went

Elliott noticed the differences between racing on asphalt tracks and dirt tracks just after a few qualifying rounds for the Chili Bowl Nationals. He was particularly wide-eyed at how fast-paced things were on dirt and told NASCAR, “I think that is the biggest difference for me is the intensity level is up from the get-go and not just the last 100 miles of one of our normal events, which is really cool.”

He continued to reveal that he had been following events like the Chili Bowl, the Snowball Derby, and the Rolex 24, showcasing his excitement at finally being a part of them. His debut went as well as one could have expected. He made it into the F-Main but missed out on advancing to the E-Main by two spots.

Elliott had a shot at making the transfer spot in the final corner but ran out of time before he could pass more cars. He was left wishing that he had put better laps together in the preliminary B-Main and gave himself some extra seat time.

He guaranteed fans that it wasn’t a one-off appearance and that he would be back again. The champion kept the promise and came back to Tulsa in 2022.