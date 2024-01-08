Eminem and Danica Patrick History: Rap God’s Beef With the Former NASCAR Driver

Rap God Eminem has been known to diss other rappers in his hit singles from time to time, but getting back at a NASCAR driver? Some might find it hard to believe. But it did happen. And the egg of Slim Shady’s wrath was none other than Danica Patrick.

Back in 2018, former ARCA Menards Series team owner, Eminem chose the last song called ‘Venom’ on his 13-track album to refer to Patrick’s crash in her final start in the Indianapolis 500. And this is what he said.

“Like, what’s her name’s at the wheel? Danica Patrick,

Throw the car into reverse at the Indy, end up crashin’,

Into ya, the back of it—just mangled steel,

My Mustang and your Jeep Wrangler grill”

In other words, the veteran rapper pointed out her crash, using it as an example of what he wants to do to other contemporary rivals. Eminem suggested that although he had forgotten Patrick’s name, he did remember that she crashed a lot.

However, that wasn’t the first time for the Indy Japan 300 winner to be on the receiving end. About half a decade before Venom was released, Eminem called out the then-girlfriend of NFL star Aaron Rodgers, giving her the title of ‘vacuum’.

“I get to meet famous people, look at her dag

Her nylons are ran, her skirt’s snagged

And I heard she drag-races … swag

Tuck in my Hanes shirt tag

You’re Danica Patrick (Yeah?) word, skag

We’d be the perfect match

‘Cause you’re a vacuum, I’m a dirtbag,” he rapped.

Danica Patrick appeared in a Jay-Z video, featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr.

In 2009, American rapper Jay-Z released his single ‘Show Me What You Got’. Shot in Monaco, Dale Earnhardt Jr and Danica Patrick made special appearances at the beginning of the 4-minute 28-second long video.

The fans saw Jay-Z riding an open-roof Ferrari shotgun with Dale Junior as the ‘Pretty Intense’ host pulled up next to him in a Pagani Zonda, moments before they raced each other out on those expensive European sports cars.

Indeed, for a fan-favorite like Dale Earnhardt Jr, making a cameo in Jay-Z’s video is a reason to smile for every motorsport enthusiast out there.