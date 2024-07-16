Ryan Blaney Reveals the Biggest Curveball of the NASCAR Playoffs That Could Derail Title Defense

A strong title defense seems possible after Ryan Blaney’s recent Pocono victory. The #12 team had started the season on the back foot. However, the Menards-backed crew looks like a contender as the sport heads into the postseason. Incidentally, the 2023 Cup Series champion is wary of the playoffs, specifically the first round. The Round of 16 will see the field race at a drafting track, a road course, and a short track. Adaptability will be key as the field prepares for the vastly different styles of tracks.

The playoffs begin at Atlanta Superspeedway, where Blaney won in 2021 and finished P2 earlier this season, followed by the iconic Watkins Glen International road course. Subsequently, the first playoff hurdle is rounded off by a visit to Bristol Motor Speedway.

It is so cool to win here again. Extremely proud of everyone on the 12-Team and back at the shop, who work their butts off to continually get better. We are really fast right now and love where we are heading. Thank you to all of our partners and fans – let’s keep it going. pic.twitter.com/dImaOdejcf — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) July 15, 2024

The Team Penske star has never won on either of those tracks. Blaney touched on how the three venues play a vital role as he prepares to contend for the ultimate prize this year.

“The only curveball, and that’s for everybody, is the first round with The Glen, Atlanta, and Bristol can be pretty wacky. The first round is kind of “oh I don’t know gonna go.” You could get torn up in Atlanta and be done and hope that you can rebound,” he said.

Akin to last season, Team Penske and the #12 crew are improving their performances just as the field prepares to head into the playoffs. Turning up to tracks with the speed to contend at the right time allowed Blaney to clinch the title in 2023. It remains to be seen if the group can repeat history this year.

How strategy helped Blaney win at Pocono

The driver of the #12 car drove a fantastic race at Pocono last Sunday, aided by contrasting strategy to secure his second victory of the season. Blaney pitted early and elected to keep track position at a track where passing is notoriously difficult. This allowed the Ohio native to hold off Denny Hamlin during the final laps of the event.

“When we pitted, probably lap 15 of the race, I feel like that kind of steered our course. We lost a little bit of track position. We were really kind of playing the long game. That kind of put us in a position to short-pit the third stage and get our track position,” he said.

With the team finally getting a few wins under their belt, Blaney will be confident heading into the final few races of the regular season. He will be seen competing at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s quad-oval this coming Sunday, which is making a return on the NASCAR calendar this year.