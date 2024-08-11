“Got Ran Over with Truck Series Chaos”: Grant Enfinger Details P4 Finish After Chaotic End to Friday’s Richmond Race

After winning stage 2 during the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway, Grant Enfinger believed that he had a good chance of clinching overall victory. However, things fell apart on the final restart for the CR7 Motorsports driver with just eight laps remaining. The veteran race car driver was on the front row.

However, it did not take him long to be passed by others. At the end of it all, the CR7 Motorsports star was not happy with how things turned out, especially with Ty Majeski. The driver of the #98 truck won the race, making it two straight wins while Enfinger has been winless for almost a year now.

Contact with 20 laps remaining between the two drivers put a wrench in the #9 Chevy driver’s plans of breaking his winless streak. On the final restart, he did not have enough pace to hold off the challenge from those behind him. The 39-year-old had to settle for a P4 finish and made his disappointment clear in a post-race interview with Frontstretch.

A big pileup on the restart! 😬 pic.twitter.com/B54Ajd0zRu — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) August 11, 2024

“Got ran over with just kind of Truck Series chaos there. You got a restart with 25 [laps] to go or whatever, line up on the top, you know that can happen,” he said. “I thought I gave him [Majeski] plenty of room for whatever may have transpired down there to have us enough room, and still I got ran over and killed the left side of our truck.”

Despite missing out on the win, Enfinger has been in fantastic form during the last few races. It seems like a matter of time before the Alabama native emerges victorious in a Truck Series race. The next event is scheduled to go live from Milwaukee where the veteran last won a race almost a year ago.

Enfinger rues uneven restart at Richmond

The 39-year-old did not believe he had a truck to win the race until his second pit stop at Richmond Raceway. He did not lead until lap 116. He then ended up leading a whopping 98 laps in one go. Despite the laps led by the Chevy driver, he was not in contention for the win on the final lap of the event. Enfinger elaborated on the same and said,

“In even conditions, on even tires, on even restarts, I felt really good about our chances. An even restart didn’t happen tonight. Part of it, I hadn’t even seen a restart, just part of the chaos on a restart with 25 to go,” the veteran race car driver explained.

Given how he has been running of late, the 39-year-old has made the playoffs despite not winning a race this year. If he wants a shot at the championship, however, taking the checkered flag in the future will be crucial. It remains to be seen how well he can perform during the upcoming postseason.