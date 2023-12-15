Does Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Own a NASCAR Team?

Portugal V Iceland: Group J – UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 European Qualifiers Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal is reacting during the Group J – UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers match between Portugal and Iceland at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 19, 2023. Lisbon Portugal PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAlexxNicodimx originalFilename:nicodim-portugal231119_npW7b.jpg

If an NBA legend like Michael Jordan can own a NASCAR team, why can’t someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, better known as CR7, own one? When a non-NASCAR fan hears the name CR7 Motorsports for the first time, they might assume that CR7 Motorsports is owned by Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, CR7 Motorsports has nothing to do with the soccer legend. The simplest explanation for the “CR” in CR7 Motorsports is the initials of the team owner and former motorsport athlete, Codie Rohrbaugh.

Nevertheless, CR7 Motorsports is about to make it big in 2024. And that will be possible as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team is all set to house veteran racer Grant Enfinger in the upcoming season.

Grant Enfinger joins CR7 Motorsports for a full-time Truck Series ride

After two full seasons with GMS Racing, the Truck Series vet will drive the #9 Chevrolet Silverado as a part of a multi-year deal, with Jeff Stankiewicz as his crew chief.

Team owner Codie Rohrbaugh expressed his confidence in Enfinger’s driving prowess and said, “When the opportunity came along, I knew that Grant was the perfect choice.” CR7 Motorsports will also share an alliance with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing throughout 2024.

For Grant Enfinger, this seems like a great start to the 2024 season. “With Chevrolet’s help and support, we were able to put this together and have the resources it takes to truly win races and contend for championships,” said Enfinger. “I am expecting growing pains, but I also foresee performance from the beginning.”

Enfinger extended his sincerest gratitude towards everyone who has worked together to give him this golden opportunity. “Especially Codie and the entire Grant County Mulch family and everyone at Champion Power Equipment. I am extremely excited about this next chapter in my career and couldn’t be more happy about my decision,” he added gleefully.

The Enfinger-Stankiewicz duo won a total of six races and an ARCA Menards Series championship back in 2015. Moreover, they won a Truck Series race at the infamous Talladega Superspeedway just the following year. Needless to say, hopes are high about Enfinger’s 2024 venture.