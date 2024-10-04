Greg Biffle Relationship History: Details About Former NASCAR Driver’s Tumultuous Marriage

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, alongside his wife, Cristina Grossu, is working to provide as much support as possible to the victims of Hurricane Helene, which devastated North Carolina and other regions in the southern United States. While the couple is making strides in their relief efforts and stand by each other, it may come as a surprise to some that Cristina Grossu is Biffle’s second wife.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristina Grossu Biffle, REALTOR ®✌ (@cristinagbiffle)

The two were married in January 2023, following their engagement in 2021. Biffle proposed to Grossu by the ocean in the Bahamas, getting down on one knee. Before their marriage, the couple had welcomed a child in September 2020.

Before his marriage to Cristina Grossu, Biffle was married to Nicole Lunders. The two first met in the spring of 1998 and soon began dating. They had a daughter, Emma Elizabeth, born in July 2011. However, their marriage ended in 2016. However, the dissolution of his first marriage did not conclude on amicable terms, it instead led to a courtroom dispute.

Biffle had to pay $250k for violating his ex-wife’s privacy

In 2018, Nicole Lunders filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, accusing him of invading her privacy by installing security cameras in their bedroom and bathroom. The jury initially awarded $500,000 in punitive damages; however, North Carolina law caps punitive damages at $250,000 or three times the actual damages, whichever amount is higher.

So, the final judgment was that Biffle would give his ex-wife, Cristina Grossu, $250,001 for all the damages. Although Lunders sought $5.5 million in damages for herself and $3.4 million for her mother, the jury determined that Biffle had not violated the privacy of Lunders’ mother, despite her presence in the rooms where the cameras were installed.

Amy Simpson, representing Nicole Lunders, informed The Charlotte Observer that the lawsuit was not financially motivated but rather about holding Biffle accountable for the violation of human rights and dignity.

Greg Biffle denied any wrongdoing, asserting that his wife was aware of the cameras’ presence. In his defense, he stated that the security cameras were installed because he suspected the maids of stealing from him. During the trial, he testified that the cameras in the bathroom were aimed at a closet area, where valuables were stored, and not at the toilet or shower.

The former NASCAR driver secured 19 Cup wins, along with titles in the 2000 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the 2002 NASCAR Xfinity Series throughout his career. More recently, he competed in the ARCA West Series at Tri-City Raceway, finishing in P9.