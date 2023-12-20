Hailie Deegan Reunites With Old Ally for Debut NASCAR Xfinity Season

Hailie Deegan’s new team AM Racing has announced that Joe Williams will serve as her crew chief in 2024. Williams was already associated with the team this year, leading Brett Moffitt to one top-five and nine top-10 finishes. They ended up 15th in the final Xfinity standings.

With Williams taking over as the chief of Deegan’s #15 crew, her chances of proving her mettle stand up high. Providing further support to those chances is the fact that Deegan and Williams already have the experience of working together from when she made her Xfinity debut back in 2022.

Expressing her delight at the reunion, Deegan said, “I am looking forward to working with Joe (Williams) next year as my crew chief. With Joe’s knowledge and experience with AM Racing, alongside the support from the Ford Performance team, I’m really excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

Williams is no stranger to success in the Xfinity Series. Having worked with popular drivers like Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer, he has also scored multiple top-5 finishes with them. Talking about joining Deegan again, he said, “With Hailie behind the wheel, it presents us an opportunity to continue showcasing our efforts [at AM Racing] but also put her in a position to not only contend for top-10 finishes but hopefully challenge for a win throughout the year too.”

Deegan spent the last 3 years struggling to find her pace in the Truck Series and now has yet another golden chance in the Xfinity Series. But the driver must be wary of the problems she has had with crew chiefs in times past and find better chemistry with Williams. Their impressive debut in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway back in 2022 ought to help with that.

Hailie Deegan’s debut Xfinity run offers a glimmer of hope after 2023 disappointment

Deegan’s latest year in the Craftsman Truck Series with ThorSport Racing was another one on the list of disappointments. To facilitate the chances of reaching her potential, the team went as far as moving the championship-winning crew chief Rich Lushes from Ben Rhodes to her truck.

Unfortunately, that did not help Deegan on the track and the team ended up reversing their decision back in September. Deegan fell down the ladder quickly and finished the season 19th in the standings. Though she comes from the back of a string of losses, she can turn that around along with Joe Williams.

When the duo worked together back in 2022 for SS Greenlight Racing in Xfinity, they finished P13. Should they end up following through on the competitiveness that they displayed then, the sky would be the limit in 2024.