Dale Earnhardt Jr. Drops Major Update Around Much-Awaited NASCAR 25 Game

The day that millions of NASCAR fans have been waiting for will soon arrive. iRacing announced recently that NASCAR 25, the first entry in a series of console games that it has been developing, will release on October 14. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been a big part of the development so far in multiple capacities, and he provided a huge update for the fans in a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download.

Advertisement

A fan had presented him with a question about his experience playing the game. Junior was pretty disappointed at himself for not recording the gameplay for fans and posting it on social media, but acknowledged that everyone was going to love the game. He also mentioned that there is still a lot more work to be done and that the team is working to get things wrapped up

He added, “There will be a lot of Dale Jr. Download in the career mode. So, me and TJ [Majors] recorded about 30 or 45 different scenarios that can play out for a driver. Like, you know, hiring a new crew chief or losing somebody important on their team like an engineer or gaining a new sponsor or getting themselves into trouble or whatever.”

When such a scenario occurs, fans will hear from Junior and Majors. Another important addition is that of driver ratings. Junior detailed that these are fixed ratings and said that he didn’t know if a player can adjust them. He anticipated that there would be a lot of controversy and disagreement over these numbers. Egos are bound to be hurt, naturally.

More about the career mode that Junior is so excited about

Later in the podcast, the icon was asked more about the gameplay. He said, “I drove a little race, and the career mode’s pretty cool. You jump into the career mode… The introduction to the career mode reminded me a little bit of the Gong Show that Roush did, where they hired drivers to come prove themselves.”

Players get landed in an ARCA Menards Series race at the Rockingham Speedway at the beginning of the career mode, and they have to earn their way to the top. This way, they go through the entire journey of being a driver in the lower tiers to becoming a Cup Series superstar.

This is unlike anything that fans have witnessed in the past. Hopefully, the curse that NASCAR has had as far as video games go will end with iRacing’s entry. The game will be released on PS5 and Xbox initially. A PC release will follow at a later date.