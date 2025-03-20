“Look at You Go!”: Natalie Decker’s Latest Poolside Pictures With Son Levi Draw NASCAR Fans’ Attention

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker welcomed her baby boy earlier this year in February. And just as she consistently updated her fans throughout her pregnancy, she continues to share glimpses of her journey into motherhood.

Recently, Decker posted a picture of herself by the pool, wearing what appeared to be a black bikini, while her newborn rested in a cradle nearby. She captioned the post, “Celebrating 6 weeks old at the pool.”

Having previously expressed struggles with body image during pregnancy — admitting she found it difficult to look at herself due to weight gain — her latest post revealed a transformation in her physique.

Fans reacted to the same and showed support. Many expressed encouragement, even suggesting she might already be prepared to get back behind the wheel. While one fan wrote, “You look like you’re ready to get back into a car,” another admiringly said, “Look at you go!” One Natalie fan congratulated her, saying “Happy six week of life cute little Levi!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Decker Lemke (@nataliedecker)

Another fan, lauding her for shedding weight so quickly stated, “I’m not sure how you lost all the baby weight……but you look amazing!!!!” One more chimed in to enquire, “Are you gonna go back racing? You were doing good at Daytona in 2024.”

Besides her recent post, she also shared a video of herself exercising, flaunting her weight loss journey. However, during the later part of the pregnancy phase, navigating the inevitable physical discomforts and emotional fluctuations of pregnancy, Decker openly discussed her concerns on Instagram.

She acknowledged her worries about her appearance while striving to maintain a positive mindset. In contrast, her recent post reflects a renewed confidence and contentment.

What does Decker’s future in racing look like?

Natalie Decker officially announced her pregnancy on August 14, 2024. The couple [Derek Lemke and Natalie] shared, “A little bit of heaven sent down to earth making our little dream come true.” However, the announcement also sparked widespread speculation regarding her future in racing.

Addressing the concerns directly, Decker asserted that while she is under no obligation to justify her choices, she remains, first and foremost, a race car driver. She further confirmed her plans to return to the track in 2025, dispelling any doubts about her commitment to the sport.

Several of her previous pregnancy updates stirred controversy, particularly when she showcased her baby bump in a bikini and a blazer. On each occasion, she confronted criticism head-on, standing firm in her stance.

While Decker has not yet updated her fans on her racing schedule for 2025 or when she will resume her NASCAR journey, it’d be fascinating to witness her back on track, especially after giving birth.