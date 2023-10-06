HomeSearch

Hall of Famer Picks Michael Jordan’s Driver to Come Out on Top at the Expense of Brad Keselowski

Srijan Mandal
|Published October 06, 2023

Aug 12, 2023; Speedway, Indiana, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during practice for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

This weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval would be the deciding point for the final eight drivers who would advance to the next round of the playoffs. At the moment there are several big names languishing at the bottom pile of the cutoffs. One such driver would be Brad Keselowski, who is currently occupying the last slot in the round of eight.

Recently, while debating if there was anyone who could eliminate Keselowski from his spot for the next round and get themselves in from below the cut line, former NASCAR driver and Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett gave his take. The 1999 Cup champion expressed how he believed that it would be a Michael Jordan driver to be the one to get into the next round, kicking out Keselowski at the end of the day.

NASCAR Insider favors 23XI Racing driver over Keselowski for Round of Eight

While recently discussing who his top pick would be to make the next round at this weekend’s elimination race at the Charlotte Roval, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett mentioned, “I’d go right to Tyler Reddick. His races on the road courses have been phenomenal.”

He added, “I believe that this could be him winning and advancing himself there. If he doesn’t do that, then I think he has such a solid game. And I realized that strategies and I’m not seeing Steve Letarte and can’t tell you all of the strategies that might play out.”

In conclusion, Jarrett argued that Reddick and 23XI Racing would be fast enough to dictate how they want to run the race. They will be able to either gather enough points to make it to the next round of the playoffs or just go on and win the race this Sunday.

Jarrett believes Brad Keselowski might not do well on a road course

Speaking further into the debate about who could potentially lose their chances of making it to the round of eight, Jarrett took RFK driver Brad Keselowski’s name.

He mentioned, “Brad, I believe, has struggled a little bit on the road courses, and I think that it’s going to be tough for them, and figuring out which strategy they want to go with is going to be important. And if they get there watching Tyler Reddick lead this race and be upfront. I think that may make them switch over and try to do something different.”

Heading into this weekend, there would be a lot of fierce competition. Keselowski would be trying his best to retain his points advantage over the drivers currently below the cutline. But knowing how well Tyler Reddick runs at road courses, it would be a difficult task at hand for the RFK driver/owner.

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush.

