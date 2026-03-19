Dale Earnhardt Jr. Uncovers How NASCAR Almost Became Magnum T.A.’s New Career

The OG fans of pro wrestling will remember who Magnum T.A was. A star-in-the making at the National Wrestling Alliance in the early 1980s, he was sadly forced into retirement following a car crash in 1986. Interestingly, the man was also on the cusp of making a career for himself in the premier car-racing competition in the country: NASCAR.

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Magnum T.A, whose real name was Terry Wayne Allen, spoke about his interest in racing with NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. on The Dale Jr. Download podcast. It wasn’t a bolt from the blue. He grew up around the sport, with ties to figures like Ricky Rudd, and a family circle that spent time on dirt bikes and go-karts.

Racing was part of the fabric long before he ever stepped into a wrestling ring. The turning point, however, came when he got behind the wheel himself.

“I realized that there was nothing simple about it, that it was a skill set. It wasn’t just driving in circles.” Magnum said.

At the time, he mapped out a path that would let him straddle both worlds. Wrestling would carry him to the top, and from there, he would begin laying the groundwork for a shift into racing.

“I figured, I was 27, I’m gonna be the world’s champ. I can be the world champ for three years, and I can start doing some driving school stuff on the side and learning. And it scared the crap out of everybody, but I saw that as a less physical path than what I was doing every day because I’m doing this seven days a week,” he said.

Wrestling took a toll on him. Taking bumps day in and day out physically wore him out and he began seeing racing as a path that could extend his career. “And I am beating people up, and I’m getting beat up seven days a week.”

Soon, on a flight, Magnum found himself seated near Benny Parsons, a former Cup champion, who did more than swap stories. Parsons walked him through what it would take to break into the sport, offering a blueprint rather than a pat on the back. Within earshot sat Jim Crockett Jr., who had reason to be uneasy as one of his top stars weighed a jump into another line of work that carried its own risks.

Magnum, however, had his eye on the long game, weighing how far each path could take him. But that road came to an abrupt end in October 1986. A crash in heavy rain, while driving his Porsche, left him with severe injuries to his C-4 and C-5 vertebrae after striking a telephone pole.

The damage was so grave that questions were raised about whether he would walk again. In a split second, both his wrestling career and any shot at a move into racing were brought to a halt.