“I’m on Board”: Chase Elliott Makes Taylor Swift Confession During Hilarious Exchange

Taylor Swift has amassed a massive following over the years, with her fans often referring to themselves as Swifties. As a highly acclaimed singer-songwriter, her influence shows no signs of waning anytime soon. Unlike other artists who often reach their peak and then plateau, Swift has been on a constant upward trajectory over the past several years.

While it may seem that her appeal is universal, one might wonder if she has a fan base in the world of NASCAR. Well, recently Hendrick Motorsports released a video where the sport’s most popular driver, Chase Elliott, admitted how he would like to join the bandwagon and perhaps become a Swiftie sometime.

Chase Elliott wants to join the Taylor Swift fan base bandwagon



As Elliott peeled the board, which highlighted a list of the most asked questions about him on Google, he read out, “Is Chase Elliott a Swiftie?” He then mentioned, “You know, I am not really sure that I would consider myself a Swiftie but I feel like I should get on the bandwagon.”

The 2020 Cup Series champion then added, “I mean it looks like a lot of fun and who doesn’t like Taylor Swift? So I’m on board. Just haven’t gone out to a show yet.”

Elliott clears his stand on being a Vegan

Meanwhile, HMS shared another clip taken from the same video of Elliott reading out his Google searches. In this one, the first question asked if he was related to Bill Elliott. Naturally, an unimpressed Elliott mentioned, “I think so, I think that is my father last time I checked. Is that the best you got? That was awful, God.”

Right after, he peeled off the next sticker and found a question that asked if he was a Vegan. He quickly rebutted, “I am definitely not Vegan. No, I might ought to be but I am not.”

It’s not uncommon to see high-performance athletes opt for a Vegan lifestyle in recent years. One of the more famous examples of turning to Veganism in the motorsport world would be that of seven-time Formula 1 World champion, Lewis Hamilton. Perhaps, if Elliott ever hopes to change his diet, he could ask the Formula 1 legend himself.