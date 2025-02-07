Joey Logano’s Perfect Response Stands Tall Against Tony Stewart’s ‘Silver Spoon’ Comments from 2013

Nov 22, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) talks to the audience after being announced as the three time Cup champion during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Team Penske regular and a three-time champion now in the NASCAR Cup Series, Joey Logano’s 2024 title victory is a turning point in the #22 Ford Mustang driver’s career. Equalling some of the greatest drivers in the sport despite the controversial terms under which his third title came through last year, Logano now has an answer for one of his fiercest rivals from back in the day, Tony Stewart.

Advertisement

After equalling ‘Smoke’ in the championship silverware department with three championships to either’s name, Logano was recently asked about what he said earlier during the 2024 Championship media day. The #22 driver mentioned wanting to chat with Stewart if he won his third title in the sport, a feat he achieved last year.

Logano remarked that he had not had a chance to speak to the former driver when his stance on the same desire was questioned after his title win. “I haven’t got to talk to him. I have not (laughing),” he said. Whether Logano was interested in having a talk with Stewart after his championship victory, the Connecticut native’s answer was crystal clear, “I would look forward to that, absolutely (laughing).”

Logano and Stewart are two drivers in the modern day and age of the sport who despite their three Cup Series titles come from vastly different backgrounds. This difference in upbringing and introduction to NASCAR is also reflected in their driving styles along with how they carry themselves on and off the track.

The #22 driver was once the super-aggressive rookie who ruffled feathers in the sport whereas Stewart also stood by the mantle of racing hard but with respect. While both drivers have matured in their careers, one now a three-time champion and the other now a retired stock car racing driver turned NHRA drag racer, the most famous instance of the Logano-Stewart feud came back in 2013 at Auto Club Speedway.

Both of them traded punches after Logano blocked the former Cup Series team owner during a restart, a move which Stewart did not take kindly to. The incident was the culmination of both drivers’ relationship at the time, with Stewart nearing the end of his driving career and Logano just starting.

As the years have gone by, Stewart’s nickname for Logano, ‘Silver Spoons,’ owing to his father’s financial backing and his rise in the sport, has transformed into a relationship that now seemingly has mutual respect. “It’s funny now. For the majority of them (the Cup Series drivers), I get along with now,” said Logano in an interview from 2023.

Logano might still be looking forward to rubbing his third title in Stewart’s face. However, the fact that he has not yet speaks volumes to how he and Stewart have matured as human beings, from being fierce competitors on the track to becoming the most successful drivers in their field.