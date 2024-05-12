“Hate to See It Go”: Brad Keselowski Not Surprised by NASCAR Race Hub Cancellation

It was announced earlier this week that NASCAR Race Hub, a long-running TV program that airs on Fox Sports 1 will officially be terminated next month. The one-hour daily show made its debut back in 2009 and will end on Tuesday, June 11. With fans mourning the loss, RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski has joined them despite not being surprised by the promotion’s decision.

Advertisement

Currently in Darlington for his next Cup Series race, the driver spoke to the press about a wide range of topics. Asked about his emotions in the wake of the announcement, he said that he was both surprised and not. The reason for the balance is his awareness of the shelf life of such programs. Going forward, his hope is that an alternate program, that is equally interesting if not more, will show up.

His words went, “It was an honor to be on that show. I think I had a 11 year run to be on it which was fun. A lot of great memories, moments. So it’s kind of bittersweet. Some really great people over there. I think it was a cornerstone of the programming for NASCAR. Not the only thing, but certainly from a TV perspective. I just hate to see it go.”

Back in ‘09, the show was aired on the Speed channel and hosted by Adam Alexander and Krista Voda. It was moved to Fox Sports in 2013. Many notable figures from the sport including Chad Knaus, David Ragan, and Michael Waltrip have made regular appearances on it. It was also the home to the popular segment “Radioactive” which replays races with in-car audio feeds.

A memorable connection between Brad Keselowski and the NASCAR Race Hub crew

When NASCAR celebrated its 75th-anniversary last year, it created a list of 75 drivers whom it viewed as the greatest ever to grace the sport. It was the NASCAR Race Hub crew that broke the news of Keselowski being named to the honorable list. Present in the studio stage when the announcement was made were the driver’s children Scarlett and Autumn.

Keselowski said to the hosts Shannon Spake and Jamie McMurray, “It’s been an amazing ride and hopefully I can stay on this list whenever it gets to 100 or whatever but there’s a lot of other great drivers out there too.” He continued to note that making the list was really special for him. With the fate of the show now decided, the moment will be one for Keselowski to remember it by.