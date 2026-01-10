“Sad to See Him Go”: Brad Keselowski’s Honest Verdict on Steve Phelps Stepping Away From NASCAR

Jeff Gordon occupies an executive perch at Hendrick Motorsports, giving him firsthand knowledge of the weight that position carries. That perspective likely formed his calculated praise of Steve Phelps when addressing the former NASCAR commissioner’s departure. However, the ripple effects of Phelps’s departure from the sport have reached deeper into the garage, touching drivers like Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

They will almost certainly miss his ritual of working pit road before each race, shaking hands, and connecting with every driver, serving as an essential link between teams and the organization throughout his years. Keselowski numbered among those in the garage who offered an assessment of Phelps stepping aside.

The RFK Racing co-owner appreciated the outgoing NASCAR commissioner for more than a decade of key initiatives and genuine personal connections, while acknowledging the successes and setbacks that marked his tenure. His resignation came on the heels of insensitive text messages that surfaced during the antitrust lawsuit, putting his future in doubt. However, Keselowski reflected on Phelps’ legacy with respect.

“Steve has been a big part of a number of key initiatives for sport for the last dozen plus years, as I recall. I’ve enjoyed a great personal relationship with him. The sport’s going to miss him. Like anybody in that position, you’re not going to bat 100 percent, and I think there’s been some wins and losses. But as a whole, I appreciate what he’s brought to our sport. And I’m kind of sad to see him go, but life has its changes,” detailed the RFK Racing co-owner.

The reason for Phelps’ departure, according to Kenny Wallace, was after prominent sponsor Bass Pro Shops’ owner Johnny Morris publicly rebuked Phelps over his remarks concerning Richard Childress. NASCAR found itself backed into a corner as a result, unwilling to risk antagonizing one of the industry’s most powerful and wealthy figures by keeping Phelps aboard.

Why did Steve Phelps step down?

While Steve Phelps deserves credit for holding the sport together during the pandemic and in other instances when it could have suffered significant damage, keeping him in the garage would have inflicted more harm than his continued presence justified.

Had Phelps remained at the controls, NASCAR faced bets far higher than mere embarrassment, such as the risk of losing a major sponsor or driving a wedge between the sanctioning body and team owners, or worse, sponsors, with genuine financial and competitive ramifications. His exit doesn’t solve every problem the sport faces, but it eliminates a flashpoint that threatened to ignite bigger conflicts.

Phelps’ contributions during his two-decade run cannot be erased, yet the damage from those leaked messages proved too severe to paper over. NASCAR opted to cut its losses rather than gamble on rehabilitation, choosing short-term disruption over prolonged uncertainty.