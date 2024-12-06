“Have I Made the Right Decision?”: Tony Stewart on Self-Doubt Before Taking Biggest Step in Racing Career

Imagine being bold enough to be a two-time Cup Series champion with a stable career and to risk it all in search of a taller legacy. That’s what Tony Stewart did when he decided to sign the papers that made Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) a Cup Series team back in 2009. On the eve of the team’s untimely closure, he looked back at the nostalgic days of old and shared his emotions with fans.

In a recent interview sponsored by Mobil 1, he spoke about the day on which he revealed the team’s existence to the world. He said, “Literally was just wearing a plain shirt. We didn’t have any logos yet. The logo for the team, we knew that was just temporary, we hadn’t gotten far enough to a permanent logo.” At that moment came a wave of doubt and nervousness.

With hundreds of cameras flashing in his eyes, he thought, “What have I done? Have I made the right decision? Am I going to regret this down the road?”

He continued, “I knew there was no turning back and we were gonna make it work. I am glad we did.” In just his third year with the newly formed team, he won his third Cup Series title and got rid of those doubts.

22 years and a lifetime of memories @TonyStewart talks us through some key memories of his time as a driver and owner of @stewarthaasrcng. #Mobil1TheGrid pic.twitter.com/zbyfrxOFCv — Mobil 1 The Grid (@Mobil1TheGrid) December 4, 2024

The most inspiring part of Stewart’s story is his resolve to venture into risky waters when at the zenith of his career. He started his Cup Series driving career with Joe Gibbs Racing in 1999 and won titles in 2002 and 2005.

He could have carried on to secure more silverware and cement his status as a team legend. But the risk that he took paid off multiple times.

The incredible achievements of Stewart-Haas Racing

Before Stewart came on board in 2009, the team went by the name of Haas CNC Racing. The brighter times of its life came once he did. SHR won two championships, one in 2011 and another in 2014.

The latter came courtesy of Kevin Harvick’s impressive spectacle in the year that the current playoff format was introduced. It also won an Xfinity Series title (2023) through Cole Custer.

The team has 70 race wins in the Cup Series and 28 in the Xfinity Series. It has won the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600, the Southern 500, and the Brickyard 400.

Most of these achievements came through the performances of Stewart and Harvick. Stewart reached victory lane 16 times while driving for SHR. Harvick did so on 37 occasions.

Had it not been for the heavy slump in recent performance and the rising costs of running a race team, SHR might still be active and in preparation for the 2025 season. But instead, it serves as a glaring example of how ruthless the sport is.