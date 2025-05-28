“Will Never Be Done Again”: Tony Stewart’s Underrated Achievement Given Due Limelight By Fans Amid Kyle Larson’s Failed Double

Tony Stewart is celebrated as one of the greatest motorsports icons in history. His achievements went far beyond just the boundaries of stock car racing and even today, he continues setting standards at the age of 54. While his Cup Series championships and other accolades are often brought up in discussions about his greatness, his successful attempt at completing ‘The Double’ isn’t.

It is only after Kyle Larson’s failure at the same for two years in a row that people have begun talking more about how skilled Stewart must have been to do it in 2001. Notably, he finished the Indianapolis 500 in sixth place and the Coca-Cola 600 in third place. This historic accomplishment popped on X in light of Memorial Day Weekend and fans couldn’t help but shower praise on him.

Tony Stewart completed “The Double” 24 years ago today. He was the first driver ever to complete all 1,100 miles of the #Indy500 and the #CocaCola600 in the same day. He finished 6th at Indy & 3rd at Charlotte. #Smoke #TheDouble pic.twitter.com/g2PNOGxndB — NASCAR Legends (@LegendsNascar) May 27, 2025

One fan said, “Out of everything he’s accomplished in his career this is by far the most impressive, yet it seems to not get the attention it deserves. To finish and as well as he did will never be done again!”

Another said, “After watching 2 years of what Larson has gone through this has become even more impressive.” One comment simply declared, “The GOAT!”

The mental toughness required to attempt and complete the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day cannot be understated. Larson, after two tries, has given up most of the hope he had in getting the job done. While he cannot be blamed for the same, Stewart ought to be lauded for navigating through it successfully without complaint.

Stewart’s journey to complete ‘The Double’ in 2001

Stewart attempted to complete ‘The Double’ twice in his career. The first time in 1999 and the second in 2001. In 1999, he finished the Indianapolis 500 in ninth place and the Coca-Cola 600 in fourth place. But what he did in 2001 was even more impressive.

Stewart raced one of Chip Ganassi’s cars to a sixth-place, lead-lap finish in the Indy 500. He then traveled to Charlotte and drove his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Pontiac to a third-place finish. Stewart remains, to this day, the only driver to finish both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the lead lap on the same day.

He said about his second attempt, “I finished sixth in the 500 and was leading when the rain came — had a legitimate shot to win that race, which is all you can ask for. Then went to Charlotte, and to drive from the back and end up third.” This remarkable achievement will always serve as a special jewel in his crown.