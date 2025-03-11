Three-Time Cup Series Champion Joey Logano Reveals His Fitness Routine

The defending NASCAR Cup Champion, Joey Logano, who has encountered a rocky start to the season with finishes of P35, P12, P24, and P13 at Daytona, Atlanta, COTA, and Phoenix, respectively, is seeking his first win as soon as possible. However, driving a car at competitive speeds demands immense effort, paralleled only by the challenge of enduring the tyrannical heat inside the cockpit while aiming for a podium finish.

To meet these demands, Logano ensures he maintains extreme physical fitness to handle any challenges the track and the Next Gen car might throw his way.

Recently probed about his exercise regimen ahead of the Phoenix race, Logano clarified that he does not partake in CrossFit. Acknowledging that workout preferences vary widely, he shared, “My workouts have changed as I get older, and different things start feeling different ways. I think I started thinking about the mobility a little bit more and making sure my hips work a little bit more.”

Beyond his usual routine, Logano incorporates a substantial amount of outdoor activities into his training routine, including running. He elaborated,

“I lift some as well, but everything’s high reps because we don’t want to be that big and bulky inside a race car. You gotta be able to do some for a long time, right? Endurance is a huge thing, so keeping your heart rate elevated for a long period of time seems to be something that’s comparable to what’s in the race car.”

For him, maintaining heat tolerance and sustaining an elevated heart rate for extended periods are crucial training components. Besides that, workouts play an important role for drivers, enhancing their body’s flexibility.

The conditioning is critical not only for performance but also for minimizing the risk of severe injuries during unexpected accidents or minor wrecks, ensuring drivers can withstand the severity of racing with a reduced risk of harm.

Logano sides with NASCAR drivers being athletes?

When questioned about whether NASCAR drivers receive adequate recognition as athletes during the media session, the #22 Team Penske driver responded, “The fact that they even ask us is a little ridiculous, in my opinion.”

To elucidate, Logano even drew parallels between various sports, from traditional stick and ball games to motorsports, stressing that athletes from one domain typically do not excel immediately in another.

Logano also shared a personal reflection to illustrate his point, noting that just as he would struggle to perform with a basketball, an NBA player would likely find it equally challenging to master the controls of a NASCAR race car.

He argued that it would be unjust to discredit an NBA player’s athletic abilities simply because he can’t handle a race car, just as it’s unfair to dismiss NASCAR drivers as non-athletes.

He critiqued the basis of such questions, stating, “It’s an uneducated question from people that don’t understand our sport is what it is.” However, currently, Logano is less concerned with anything else and more focused on winning races and securing a spot in the playoffs, particularly to dispel any doubts about his legitimacy as a NASCAR champion last year.