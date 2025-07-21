“He Needs to Fix It”: Richard Childress Slammed After Latest Kyle Busch Radio Exchange At Dover

Kyle Busch arrived at Dover Motor Speedway as the track’s winningest active driver with three previous victories, raising hopes among fans for a long-awaited resurgence. Instead, the result mirrored what has become an all-too-familiar storyline over the past two seasons. Busch crossed the line in P11, but it was team owner Richard Childress’ blunt reaction that sparked the loudest debate.

Busch is weathering one of the toughest stretches of his career, stuck in a grueling 78-race winless streak that is testing his patience. His team owner appears equally exasperated, confronting a harsh reality. On a track where Busch was expected to bag at least a top-five finish, the No. 8 Chevy failed to crack the top-10.

Childress’ frustration spilled over on the cooldown lap as Busch clawed his way through traffic. Clearly unimpressed with what RCR has brought to the table, Childress didn’t hold back on the team radio: “Gotta get some race cars. We are in trouble. Period.”

While some fans agreed with his assessment, many were angered that it took him nearly two years to acknowledge the team’s shortcomings. One fan vented, “Has he been watching since Kyle Busch got here? We’ve been screaming this for almost two years.”

Another added, “After the past two seasons, you’re just now saying this? Bruh.” A third sarcastically noted, “So Spire outrunning us weekly wasn’t a sign?” while one simply stated, “He’s the freaking team owner. He needs to fix it.”

From Kyle Busch’s radio: Richard Childress was frustrated on the cooldown lap after Busch had to fight through traffic just to get an 11th place finish. Not happy with what RCR’s bringing to the track. “Gotta get some race cars. We are in trouble. Period.” pic.twitter.com/g5w1uKS87r — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) July 21, 2025

Childress didn’t stop there. His frustration also extended to Austin Dillon’s camp, where he lashed out on the radio, saying, “I’ve seen enough out of our drivers and teams, we’ve got to work on this shit. Period.“ Dillon’s team had run better for most of the day but slipped back to 15th late in the race.

Busch, meanwhile, avoided taking direct shots at the No. 8 Chevy in his post-race interview. However, he admitted the car lacked what it needed in the closing laps.

Busch said, “We just needed more at the end of the race. We were pretty neutral to start. By Stage 2, it was easy for the right rear to push through the right front when rubber built.

“Our balance switched to wrecking loose, and our Chevy wasn’t in the track. It was way different from the start of the race. We salvaged what we could. We’ll regroup and continue to push for a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs.”

With the Dover result, Busch now finds himself 39 points below the playoff cutline, sitting 18th in the standings.