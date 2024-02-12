Can Chase Elliott Finally Break His Daytona 500 Winless Streak?

The Daytona 500 holds immense importance to every NASCAR driver out there. Besides the fact that the winner gets the prestigious Harley J. Earl trophy and a substantial amount of prize money, winning this race provides a significant boost in the confidence of the driver and the team.

That confidence is great to have, especially at the beginning of the season. And perhaps nobody needs it more than Chase Elliott, whose 2023 season was an absolute disaster. Although the Dawsonville native was able to get his NAPA Auto Parts Chevy in the owner’s championship, it was the first time in six years that he had to stay away from the playoff rumble.

But how good is Elliott at running “The Great American Race”? The HMS ace has two wins (2017, and 2018) and three poles at the Daytona International Speedway, which came in 2016, 2017, and 2018. But when it comes to the Daytona 500, he has only two poles, one in 2016, his very first attempt at the 500-mile race, and another in 2017.

Elliott’s runner-up run in the 2021 Daytona 500 is his best performance in the “Superbowl of NASCAR”. The following year, he finished 10th in the 500. However, he has never won this coveted race. But can he rewrite his history in the famed race? We can only wait and watch.

Why is Chase Elliott so eager to win the Daytona 500?

When you’re Chase Elliott, the son of the legendary Bill Elliott, who won the Daytona 500 twice, you are bound to put pressure on yourself and perform accordingly. Or at least, some might think so. But Elliott doesn’t want to win the Daytona 500 just because his dad had won it.

“I want to earn my place, and I’ve always felt that way from a young age. I don’t want to do it just because Dad did it. I want to earn it,” he said in an interview. “The races are hard to win, so if you can get across that hurdle, it’s something to be proud of and something to enjoy.”

But that’s not solely why this race holds a special place in Elliott’s heart. In another interview, Elliott said that the Daytona 500 kicks off at a great time of the year. For those, like Elliott, who live further up North, it can be quite cold. Whereas, in Florida, the weather is warmer and thus more welcoming.