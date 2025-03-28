“I Think I’m Close to Over”: Kyle Busch Drops Massive Retirement Hints as RCR Driver Discusses Son Brexton’s Future Racing Plans

Kyle Busch recently marked two decades in NASCAR with a special race against his son Brexton at Millbridge Speedway. Amidst reflections on these milestones and racing alongside his son, Busch dropped hints about retirement, which could stir unease among his fans who aren’t quite ready to see him hang up his helmet. Last season ended a 19-year streak of victories for Busch, contrary to 2023 when he won three regular-season races with RCR.

After the father-son duo dirt track showdown, Kyle shared his enjoyment of the race with Brexton but noted they might have left some potential on the track. When asked about the 20th anniversary of his first win in the NASCAR Cup Series aligning with his racing career coming full circle, Busch nonchalantly responded, “I guess so. I never really put much stock into that.”

Further reflecting on his NASCAR career, Busch noted, “So, pretty cool to have that and to have the successful career that I had on the NASCAR side.”

However, contemplating the future without committing to a timeline for retirement, Busch hinted, “Not that I want it to be over or I think I’m close to over. But whatever happens happens on that front, but of course, the next one up is going to be bricks.”

“Cherishing the milestones that we get to do together” –@KyleBusch talks about racing with his son Brexton Busch at Millbridge. #NASCAR @cfolsom_racing pic.twitter.com/lBT080LKTc — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) March 27, 2025

In a discussion about potentially sharing the track with his son, Brexton in NASCAR, Kyle entertained the thought with cautious optimism, stating there’s a chance the two could line up together, but he is not banking on sticking around that long.

While Kyle sees them both entering some Truck races, he envisions a division of labor in a way that he might tackle the Speedway Truck races, while Brexton takes on the short tracks. That way, they wouldn’t be competing directly, but rather together.

Where did Kyle and Brexton finish in the micro-sprint race?

At nine, Brexton Busch faced off against his father, Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, in their first head-to-head race at Millbridge Speedway. Throughout most of the 20-lap feature in the 600cc Winged Micros class, the father-son duo was in lockstep, with Kyle finishing in third and Brexton taking sixth.

Kyle, starting in P3, ended up with a podium finish following a crucial restart with six laps remaining, while Brexton, who began P7, held his ground in the 20-car field. The race proceeded smoothly until the 13th lap when the leader, Tyler Lupton, spun out, reshuffling the pack and positioning Brexton right behind his father.

Under caution, the Busches improved to P4 and P5 places for the final sprint. At the final restart, Kyle Busch made a bold move on the outside to briefly claim P2 before Nathan Meendering reclaimed it.

Brexton, inspired by his father, also opted for the high line but struggled to match the pace, resulting in Kolson Nelson sneaking inside between Turns 3 and 4, nudging Brexton out of the top five. Reflecting on their performance, Kyle felt their effort was solid but acknowledged a need for more momentum and better positioning for the next race.