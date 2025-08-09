“He Thinks I’m Sick”: Samantha Busch Gets Candid About Alopecia and Its Heartbreaking Impact on Son Brexton

According to Harvard Health Publishing, roughly one-third of women experience hair loss (alopecia) at some point in their lives, though some form of hair loss is far more common among men, affecting up to 85 percent over a lifetime. For women, however, the toll often runs deeper. With society less accepting of female hair loss, it can strike at emotional well-being and affect the quality of life. That reality has been all too familiar for Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch.

While Kyle himself has battled hair loss, Samantha has endured sharper judgment over her thinning hair and alopecia, which has only fueled her insecurity. Years of infertility treatments, IVF procedures, and repeated injections may have only worsened the problem.

On Instagram, Samantha has shared her attempts to slow the shedding, from serums to minoxidil, but recently revealed a far more personal side of the struggle, one that has seeped into her family life.

Recalling the Chicago street race, Samantha narrated that after attending driver introductions, she and her son, Brexton, left the track for their hotel across the street. She had worn her wig, as usual, for the earlier event but later removed it, pulling her natural hair into a low ponytail. When she took it down, a clump of hair fell out.

For Samantha, it was routine. But for 10-year-old Brexton, it was frightening. “I went to take out the low pony… it was probably like just like a pile of hair, and Brexton just panicked. He was like, ‘Mom, what’s happening? Are you okay?’ Like he thinks like he’s worried something’s really wrong…”

The moment made her rethink how she manages her hair around him. “So, he got really just like overwhelmed by it, and it really made me aware of like I have to be aware of like not taking down my hair in front of him because I didn’t think it was a thing for him, but it is… I think he thinks I’m sick. I was like, just pretend you didn’t even see it. Like, mom’s good.”

Although they later watched the race together, Samantha admitted she was shaken by his concern, knowing he had been seeing her endure countless medical treatments in her fight against hair loss.

Even so, Samantha continues to face the condition publicly, appearing on camera without her wig to show others with alopecia that they need not hide in shame. In encouraging them to embrace their reality, on multiple occasions, she has admitted that she finds strength herself.