NASCAR Dover Prize Money: Total Purse Value for the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

With just six races left on the regular-season slate and a dozen playoff berths already locked in, NASCAR is going back to oval racing this weekend by heading to Dover Motor Speedway, after a string of road course events largely ruled by Shane van Gisbergen.

The upcoming race won’t just dish out the standard purse; it will also stage up for the Final Four in the NASCAR In-Season Tournament, featuring two head-to-head matchups that will determine who goes toe-to-toe for the $1 million grand prize.

According to Bob Pockrass, Cup Series drivers will compete for a staggering $11,055,250, which includes total team payouts stemming from points-fund contributions, contingencies, and performance-based incentives. The figure marks a jump of more than $3 million compared to last year’s purse of $7,992,801.

Purses for Dover weekend, covers all cars, all positions, contingency awards, etc, and for Cup, all payouts to charter teams: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 16, 2025

The weekend card also features a NASCAR Xfinity Series showdown, with drivers battling for a share of $1,651,939, up slightly from the 2024 payout of $1,420,381. Add to that an ARCA Menards Series event leading off a triple-header at Dover, and the ‘Monster Mile’ will roar to life on Friday as the gates swing open for the racing weekend.

Drivers to look out for at Dover

The last eight Cup Series points races on oval tracks have seen eight different drivers take the checkered flag. Austin Cindric (Talladega), Joey Logano (Texas), Kyle Larson (Kansas), Ross Chastain (Charlotte), Ryan Blaney (Nashville), Denny Hamlin (Michigan), Chase Briscoe (Pocono), and Chase Elliott (Atlanta), have presented the depth and parity across the field. So, Dover could be anyone’s to win.

But Denny Hamlin, who led the charge at Dover last season, will roll in as a favorite once again. Starting sixth, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran had dominated last year’s race by pacing the field for 136 of 400 laps and securing the win after finishing Stage 1 in sixth and Stage 2 in third. With two career wins at Dover in over 21 years of Cup racing, Hamlin brings both experience and momentum to the Monster Mile.

Right on his heels is Kyle Larson, who crossed the line second in last year’s race and owns the best average finish at Dover among active drivers at 8.2. While Larson’s recent form has hit a rough patch, the concrete mile could serve as the perfect launching pad for a turnaround following his double-duty slump stretching since May.

Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, and Kyle Busch also boast impressive track records at Dover, with average finishes of 9.5, 11.5, 13.5, 13.8, and 13.9, respectively, making them all drivers worth keeping an eye on as the field barrels toward the playoffs.