“Heard the Rumblings Over the Years”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Explains Why JRM’s Daytona 500 Entry Brings a Lot of Pressure on the Team

After nearly two decades of anticipation, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports is set to make its NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2025. Thwarted previously by the high cost of charters and associated expenses, the team has now found an avenue into the Cup Series, thanks to a partnership with country singer Chris Stapleton’s Travellers Whiskey. Junior, while visibly thrilled, acknowledges the weight of expectation this move brings.

In a discussion with Cup Scene, he reflected on how his father, Dale Earnhardt, might have perceived this milestone. The JR Motorsport co-owner mused, “Well, I hope that he’d be excited about it. I’m sure he would have told us how we should have done it differently (laughs). But, you know, he was also always very supportive. So, I think he would be excited about this.”

He further elaborated on how the fans’s high expectations have brought a lot of pressure on the team, saying, “I do feel a bit of an obligation with our connection to the fan base. I do feel that obligation to achieve and have milestones as an owner.”

“You’ve heard the rumblings over the years that fans are excited or hopeful of a potential Cup opportunity for us. And so yeah, there’s pressure not only on me and Kelley.”

The partnership materialized through a connection between Chris Stapleton and Rick Hendrick, linked by Stapleton’s friendship with Hendrick and their mutual interest in a NASCAR collaboration with Traveller Whiskey. Hendrick then facilitated a meeting with Earnhardt Jr., leveraging his ownership stake in JRM.

As JR Motorsports embarks on its 24th year, it boasts a legacy of four cars in the Xfinity Series and 88 race victories with drivers like Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Allgaier. Despite this move into the Cup Series, Earnhardt emphasized a cautious approach, indicating that beyond Daytona, there are no immediate plans to expand JRM’s presence in the Cup Series.